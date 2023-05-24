Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UN seeks $42.1m as urgent support for Mocha victims in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

The United Nations and its partners in Bangladesh on Tuesday appealed for $42.1 million for the Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi communities in Cox's Bazar who are facing the devastating impact of Cyclone Mocha.

The cyclone severely affected all 33 refugee camps and surrounding Bangladeshi villages, leaving thousands desperately in need.

The urgent appeal includes $36.5 million under the Rohingya Refugee Response to benefit refugees and Bangladeshi communities.
Additionally, the UN and its partners seek $5.6 million exclusively for Bangladeshi families in Teknaf.

The appeal focuses on the urgent needs to replenish contingency stocks, prepare ahead of the monsoon season, and use weather and fire-resistant materials for shelters and facilities that are critical in saving lives.

Cyclone Mocha struck the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on 14 May, bringing heavy rains and strong winds. Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis and Rohingya were impacted by the cyclone.

Shelters built of bamboo and tarpaulin were damaged and destroyed. Many more lost access to clean drinking water and other water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities. Key facilities for education, nutrition, protection, and more were damaged or destroyed.

"The cyclone has taken a huge toll on Bangladeshi and refugee communities, even if we missed the eye of the storm," said Gwyn Lewis, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh.
 "What we need to do is to build back better with weather and fire-resistant materials. Many refugees lost their homes in March due to devastating fires and had just begun rebuilding their lives.

They are now rebuilding their shelters once again following the cyclone and are bracing for the monsoons that are around the corner," he said.

Rohingya refugees are particularly vulnerable this year because the 2023 Appeal seeking $876 million dollars is only 17% funded as of mid-May.

Funding shortfalls, resulting in two ration cuts in March and imminently in June 2023, will decrease food assistance by 33.3%. Other critical programmes and activities are also being cut.

"Refugees are not allowed to work and are completely reliant on the international community." said Lewis, "We desperately need $56 million to restore the full food rations of refugees. Now we also need additional support to rebuild the camps after the cyclone and prepare for the monsoons."

The Resident Coordinator acknowledged the government's leadership in implementing its sophisticated disaster preparedness and response systems that has saved countless lives in the past years and during Cyclone Mocha.

In Myanmar, the humanitarian community also launched a $333 million Flash Appeal on Tuesday to assist 1.6 million people affected by Cyclone Mocha.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB’s single exchange rate policy in offing
Charge hearing deferred until July 4
UN seeks $42.1m as urgent support for Mocha victims in Bangladesh
Dollar’s interbank exchange rate hits record high
Army Chief leaves for Saudi Arabia
Health hazards of sound pollution ignored in Ctg
HC summons principal, governing body chair
50th anniv of Joliot-Curie award to Bangabandhu today


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft