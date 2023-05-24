Video
Home Back Page

Army Chief leaves for Saudi Arabia

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on an official visit at the invitation of Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces Lt. Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair.

During the visit, he will pay courtesy calls on the Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander, the Chief of General Staff of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces and senior military and civilian officials.

During the meeting, the Army Chief will discuss various issues of training and bilateral cooperation between the armies of the two countries, says a media release of Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) directorate.

General Shafiuddin Ahmed will return to the country on May 28 after visiting the Armed Forces Staff College of Saudi Arabia and later performing the holy Umrah. UNB


