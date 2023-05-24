HC summons principal, governing body chair







The HC bench asked them to appear in person before it on June 1 to explain their position over the matter.



The HC bench comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order after hearing on a contempt of court petition filed by Md Anisur Rahman, an eligible candidate of the governing body election of Motijheel Ideal School and College.

Barrister Moniruzzaman Asad appeared on behalf of the petitioner, Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russell Chowdhury and Assistant Attorney General MM Sarwar Payal represented the state during the hearing on the petition.



Later, lawyer Moniruzzaman Asad told media that Md Anisur Rahman got the third highest number of votes in the governing body election of Motijheel Ideal School and College.



The two members, who got more votes included in the governing body by the authorities concerned. Among the two members of the government body Jubo League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu was shot dead by terrorists.



After Tipu's death, Anisur Rahman applied for his inclusion in the governing body as the candidate who got the third highest number of votes. But, the authorities concerned did not response to his application.



Later, Anisur Rahman filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its order in this regard.



After hearing on the writ petition, the High Court had on December 11 last year ordered the authorities concerned to include Anisur Rahman in the governing body of Motijheel Ideal School and College within 30 days.



