HC prohibits cattle market at Aftabnagar

The circular invited interested parties to submit tenders to open seven cattle markets in open spaces of Dhaka North City including in the vacant spaces from Block-B to Block-H of Eastern Housing's Aftabnagar, and a part of Badda union in the capital. The High Court Division on Monday directed the authorities not to open a cattle market at Aftabnagar in the capital before Eid-ul-Azha.A bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury issued the order after hearing a public interest writ. The bench issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why the decision to open cattle market at Aftabnagar area should not be declared as illegal.As respondents, Secretary of Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, Dhaka North City Corporation's Chief Land Officer, Rajuk Chairman, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka and Eastern Housing Limited were asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.The circular invited interested parties to submit tenders to open seven cattle markets in open spaces of Dhaka North City including in the vacant spaces from Block-B to Block-H of Eastern Housing's Aftabnagar, and a part of Badda union in the capital.