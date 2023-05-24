Video
Mobile court to control dengue from Jun 15: Taposh

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Tuesday said a month long drive of mobile court will be conducted from June 15 for controlling dengue disease.

"All relevant organizations will work together to destroy potential sources of Aedes mosquito for protecting city dwellers from the disease," he told a meeting at the Nagar Bhaban here.

Taposh said, "Generally, mosquito larvae is found in stagnant water in residential areas and under construction buildings we will conduct mobile court drives to destroy these potential sources of breeding of Aedes mosquito to prevent the dengue disease."    BSS


