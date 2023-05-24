Mobile court to control dengue from Jun 15: Taposh







"All relevant organizations will work together to destroy potential sources of Aedes mosquito for protecting city dwellers from the disease," he told a meeting at the Nagar Bhaban here.



Taposh said, "Generally, mosquito larvae is found in stagnant water in residential areas and under construction buildings we will conduct mobile court drives to destroy these potential sources of breeding of Aedes mosquito to prevent the dengue disease." BSS

