Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:48 AM
Home City News

Gazipur to see tougher action than Gaibandha for polls irregularities: EC Alamgir

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


Election Commission has made all preparations to conduct the Gazipur City Corporation elections free and fair. Election Commissioner Md Alamgir has said if any complaints of irregularities arise during the polls, the action taken will be far more stringent than those implemented during the Gaibandha by-polls.

Besides, EC claimed that the polling environment of Gazipur is very good in the context of not only Bangladesh but also the subcontinent.
"There will be CCTV cameras in every booth and election commissioners including the CEC, officials and journalists will monitor from Dhaka," said the commissioner while addressing reporters at the election building on Monday.

He warned, "Action will be taken if any irregularities are detected. Unlike the Gaibandha by-polls, the Gazipur City Corporation elections will witness a more rigorous response, extending beyond the mere cancellation of the election."
Recently, the EC announced the polling schedule for the five city elections.

As per the announced schedule, polling in Gazipur City is on May 25. It has been alleged that independent mayoral candidate Zayda Khatun was attacked several times when she went out to campaign. However, the Election Commission says that they have not received any such complaint.

He claimed the campaign was being conducted very peacefully and fairly and that there was no video or report of the incident in the media.

Referring to his recent visit to Gazipur electoral area, the commissioner said he himself did not find any evidence of a hostile environment.

In regards to voters' concerns, he said, "There is no need to be afraid. Head to the polling centres. If anyone attempts to get in the way, notify us. Let the authorities take measures against those obstructing a fair and free election. Rest assured, strict action will be implemented to address any challenges."


