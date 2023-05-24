6 arrested for hacking BRTA website to steal over Tk 1cr







The arrestees were - Shahriar Islam, 26, Azim Hossain, 27, Shimul Bhuiyan, 32, Rubel Mahmud, 33, Faisal Ahammed, 23 and Anisur Rahman, 23.



At a press conference held on Monday in RAB headquarters, its Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin gave the information. He said they conducted raids in Mirpur and Kafrul area of the capital and Gazipur Sadar area on Sunday and arrested the members of the gang.

The gang allegedly hacked into BRTA's technical support company CNS Limited Bangladesh's server and stole over Tk1 crore of government money in a month.



