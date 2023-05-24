Will new budget be able to satisfy people?







However, common people have been wavering between hopes and despairs thinking about it whether the upcoming budget will bring some relief to them as this year's budget is coming up amid unusual and unprecedented challenges.



But the government seems to be aware of pleasing people as a matter of fact that the next national parliament election is going to be held by the end of this year or in the first month of the next year.

In reality, the first and foremost challenge for the government at this moment is to withstand the impact of the on-going Ukraine war that has already affected the global energy and commodity markets and Bangladesh has felt the pinch of it.



As a result, many global economies including the United States and some European countries have witnessed recession that has been experienced in Bangladesh to a large extent with inflation rising to a point of nearly unbearable. Prices of essential commodities have gone up exorbitantly adding sufferings to the poor people.



The most worrying thing is that this prolonged Ukraine conflict until now after little more than one year has shown little signs of ending. On the other hand, our country has been still recovering from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic that has devastated every sector of our economy alike other countries in the world.



Against all these odds, the Finance Minister is set to present an ambitious budget of about Tk 760,000 crore for the next fiscal year 2023-24 on June 1 with a revenue collection of Tk 500,000 crore plus Tk 260,000 crore to be managed as loans and grants from various local and international sources.



We understand, the government has concentrated on the increase of revenue earnings in the new budget. This is why provisions are mulled that people may need to submit receipts of income tax returns with a minimum payment of Tk 1,000 irrespective of their eligibility or ineligibility to pay income tax in order to receive at least 38 kinds of services from the private and government agencies.



We appreciate this initiative. But the problem for the desired income tax collection lies in the labyrinthine bureaucratic systems that make people turn their back on it.



Although some budgetary measures, for sure, will affect people and may widen gap further between haves and have-nots, there is good news that the next budget aims to increase local and foreign investments in the country to create employment opportunities. The investments target is set to achieve 33.8 percent of the GDP.



