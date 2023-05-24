

Political economy of Bangladesh will shape country’s future



In a euphoria, it is imparting example-based lessons how to address life and living pitfalls in a strategic way among people - ranging from day-earners to others who are in the middle-income trap: along with a corporate-promise-making-spree among certain 'corporates' - commercial banks mostly, the political commitment is also seen promising in continuing the growth trail. At the same time, ahead of 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election a drastic fall of the 'gain-track' has equally been apprehensive. Hence, any political turmoil over the issue of the proposed fair poll spares no bar in the greater interest of socio-economic stability.



Fiscal balance and financial management are the fundamentals for a strong political economy where democratic consolidation is deemed as the right to people. Keeping this in view, the political economy has been running at a per capita-growth fit point of over $ 2700. This is the latest view of the government.

In an apparent assumption, the 15-year's political economic reform of Bangladesh (2009-2023) in- a-row has been set to shift into an aspiring economic era of a sheer political economy. The political economic development has remained survival yet amid severe contractions and tribulations: professionally inspiring, and socio-economically-enduring efforts at the levels of general people to rural beneficiaries all the public services - such as education and healthcare - have just been in a state to pick up.



As the physical infrastructure development economic achievements, Ashrayan, Padma Bridge, Dhaka Metro Rail, Payra Port, and Bangabandhu Tunnel have marked up that buoyant political economic momentum. In the maritime development, the blue economic research-experiment has broken ground for a 3rd-line bulk economy of sea resources - including gas hydrate mostly, after expatriate remittance-inflow and RMG export-return. In space-economic participation, the Bangabandhu Satellite-2 has been of note of sky-politics.



These projects and others on social safety programmes, such as widow allowance, adult allowance, and VGD (vulnerable group development) have widened income-earning areas resulting in the wider employment generation. As in most cases, the project implementation has suffered setback due to policy-level shortcoming, the sustainability of such gains have still been on the hard way. According to competent data sources, despite nerve-teasing living upheavals coastal regions including Chattogram and Barishal, the common survival capacity has been going up.



The financial sector reform has still remained challenging with the banking sector mostly, having the dwindled condition of transparency and accountability adopting the unavoidable importance of Good Corporate Governance (GCG). So far, only a handful numbers of fast-running commercial banks, such as Mercantile Bank, Prime Bank, and Islami Bank in the private sector, could have re-promised their split corporate capacities to focus with managerial acumen on the GCG facility. The case statuses of banks including Sonali, Janata, Agrani, and Rupali are yet unknown. These four state-own banks were de-nationalised according to the World Bank (WB) prescription in 2004.



The inefficient banking sector reform is likely to throttle the economy. According to a WB study, Bangladesh's ratio of private credit to GDP is among the lowest, and between 1980 and 2020, the private credit-to-GDP ratio increased by eight times from 5.8 percent in 1980 to 45.2 percent in 2020.



The foreign exchange reserves came under pressure in Financial Year (FY) 2021-22. A multiple exchange rate introduced in September, 2022 started to hit the export and the expatriate remittance-inflow. The existing monetary policy has also been tightened with deepening financial sector vulnerabilities. The accommodative monetary policy was tightened in the first half of FY23. Tight liquidity condition and narrow net interest margin took toll on the private sector credit growth.



The country witnessed colossal economic-throes of setback in 2022. Prices of all essential commodities including elastic ones, such as rice, fish and meat, went higher with unabated inflationary pressure. Foreign reserves decreased while unprecedented irregularities and corruptions - Hallmark scandal with Sonali Bank to cite - were reported in the banking sector. According to the World Economic Forum, Bangladesh will continue to face sustained inflation, debt crisis, and severe commodity price-shock in the coming years. But to stave off these burning issues is even outreach in the absence of effective weapon.



In the foreign policy management, the managed stand of the country about Ukraine war in terms of relations with China, India, and others has witnessed a major shift. The country entered 2023 through political upheaval and an endangered economic condition - looming in nature: all hurdles are just heading towards holding the forthcoming JS poll in a free, fair and impartial manner.



The medium-term macroeconomic framework (2021-22 to 2024-25) of the country has been made in view of the global economy and the impact on the domestic sector. It will lay emphasis on full economic recovery from the fallout of Covid-19, addressing the adversities wrought over the war-backlash and Arab crisis, and implementing the 8th Five Year Plan, the 2030 agenda-SDGs, second perspective plan (2021-2041), 'Delta Plan 2100', and Blue Economy strategies.



The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said, the government has been managing relatively well against the impact of external adversities and has embarked on the reform programmes as precautionary measure; accelerating key reforms during these difficult times will help the country sustain higher growth during the medium term; these reforms are: strengthening public financial management and domestic resource mobilization, deepening the financial sector, and enhancing competitiveness in order to promote the creation of productive employments in the private sector. This is also a high time for enhancing resilience against the global energy market volatility by developing due environment for rapid expansion of domestic renewable energy supply to reduce use of the fossil fuel in line with the country's climate agenda.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, against a challenging economic backdrop, Bangladesh has remained one of the fastest growing economies of the Asia-Pacific region; the persistent inflationary pressure, elevated volatility of global financial condition, and slowdown in major advanced trading partners are set to continue toll-taking on the growth, and the forex reserves. The world outlook is uncertain again amid financial sector turmoil, high inflation, ongoing effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and three years of Covid-19, the IMF added.



Already, the aspiring economy is just the start to the beginning of the post-pandemic time. Since FY 2020-21 all national budgetary polices required radical revisions; economic predictable patterns became changed into risk management policy adoptions; in order to raise government borrowing from banking system, the monetary policy was changed; and in adjusting cases, sometimes the government actions received social repercussions.



In a short-look back, a precise assumption, and in a fair look-up, and amid changed circumstances of post-pandemic business scenario, both micro and macro-economic affairs are undergoing increasing pressure in the backdrop of adjustment-regime disarray.



The most economic worth has been lying with state of the capital market requiring rejuvenation. In the backdrop of thin presence of big companies, local or multinational, the capital market has still been at unaffordable state, while the interest of dividend seekers was reported pending. Newly appeared companies are dumping bulk money pushing up the monetary flow - triggering the inflationary pressure while old ones are bearing the brunt. The survival difficulties of the listed companies including banks and corporate conglomerates are also in dire need of reviewing for re-funding solutions.



Just before stepping into 21th century, the financial sector had started to undergo a radical changing elation on the growing back of ICT. In line of the ICT penetrative appearance, the corporate appearance came into public view in 2000. Despite regime transitions, a status quo policy implementation regime was also observed, paving way for sustaining the development. In fact, Bangladesh has entered into the ICT-based corporate era with a promising political economy.



The writer is a journalist in The Daily Observer



