

Drastic fall in power output at Kaptai plant



According to official sources, due to severe water crisis in the lake, the electricity production of the power plant has reached the lowest level. At present, only Unit No.1 of total five units is running somehow with a daily production of 25 megawatt.



The lake water shortage has been created due to absence of rain and heatwave in the district.

Along with the water scarcity and hampered electricity situation, lake-dependent people have also turned workless. Public communication of several upazilas using the lake have been disrupted. People are suffering seriously.



On Sunday Manager of the power plant ATM Abdujjaher confirmed the information.



According to Control Room Engineer, the water level of the lake was recorded at 73.62 feet MSL (mean sea level) at 10am.



According to the roll card, at this time, the lake water level was supposed to stay at 78.20 feet MSL. If there is no sufficient rainfall in Chattogram, overcoming water crisis is not possible, the engineer added.



