Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Drastic fall in power output at Kaptai plant

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

Drastic fall in power output at Kaptai plant

Drastic fall in power output at Kaptai plant

RANGAMATI, May 23: The water level of Kaptai Lake in the district has fallen sharply, causing a drastic fall in electricity production at its hydropower plant.

According to official sources, due to severe water crisis in the lake, the electricity production of the power plant has reached the lowest level. At present, only Unit No.1 of total five units is running somehow with a daily production of 25 megawatt.

The lake water shortage has been created due to absence of rain and heatwave in the district.

Along with the water scarcity and hampered electricity situation, lake-dependent people have also turned workless. Public communication of several upazilas using the lake have been disrupted. People are suffering seriously.

On Sunday Manager of the power plant ATM Abdujjaher confirmed the information.

According to Control Room Engineer, the water level of the lake was recorded at 73.62 feet MSL (mean sea level) at 10am.

According to the roll card, at this time, the lake water level was supposed to stay at 78.20 feet MSL. If there is no sufficient rainfall in Chattogram, overcoming water crisis is not possible, the engineer added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drastic fall in power output at Kaptai plant
International Day for Biological Diversity observed in Noakhali
14 fishermen rescued from Bay of Bengal
Minister visits erosion-hit areas in Kurigram
Four found dead in four dists
Immature litchis on sale at Gurudaspur
Safe water for Satkhira people demanded
Four murdered in four districts


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft