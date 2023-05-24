Video
Home Countryside

International Day for Biological Diversity observed in Noakhali

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, May 23: The International Day for Biological Diversity was observed in the district on Monday morning.

A discussion meeting was held on the occasion of the Day organized by Noakhali Coastal Forest Division.

Farid Mia, divisional forest officer of Coastal Forest Department, was present as the chief guest while Kazi Tariqur Rahman, assistant forest conservator of the department, presided over the programme.

Dr Mohammad Abdus Salam, associate professor of Department of Environmental Science and Disaster Management in Noakhali University of Science and Technology, was the keynote speaker at the discussion.

Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Officer Ibrahim Khalil delivered the welcome speech and a power point presentation was given by ASM Mohi Uddin Chowdhury.


