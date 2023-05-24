14 fishermen rescued from Bay of Bengal







The fishers and the trawler were floating in the Bay of Bengal for four days. They were rescued at about 4pm. Coast Guard sources said, all fishers are well.



Trawler F.B. Maria of Sagir Hossain went to the sea with these fishers on May 15.

Quoting trawler owner Sagir Hossain, President of District Trawler Owners Association Golam Mostafa Chowdhury said, the trawler left the Patharghata fishing station at noon with fuel and food supply for five days.



The trawler was supposed to return the station before start of the running 65-day fishing ban in the sea, he added.



But the engine of the boat got disordered on May 18. Then it started floating on the sea. Earlier that boat reached the station on May 11 due to Cyclone Mocha.



He further said, the trawler came within network by floating at about 10am on Sunday. Then Sagir Hossain informed the boat owners association, and the association informed the matter to the Coast Guard.



Coast Guard Contingent Commander-Patharghata Mahbubur Rahman said, rescued fishers are given primary treatment, and they all are well.



PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, May 23: A floated fishing trawler boarding 14 fishers was rescued by Coast Guard of Patharghata Upazila in the district on Sunday.The fishers and the trawler were floating in the Bay of Bengal for four days. They were rescued at about 4pm. Coast Guard sources said, all fishers are well.Trawler F.B. Maria of Sagir Hossain went to the sea with these fishers on May 15.Quoting trawler owner Sagir Hossain, President of District Trawler Owners Association Golam Mostafa Chowdhury said, the trawler left the Patharghata fishing station at noon with fuel and food supply for five days.The trawler was supposed to return the station before start of the running 65-day fishing ban in the sea, he added.But the engine of the boat got disordered on May 18. Then it started floating on the sea. Earlier that boat reached the station on May 11 due to Cyclone Mocha.He further said, the trawler came within network by floating at about 10am on Sunday. Then Sagir Hossain informed the boat owners association, and the association informed the matter to the Coast Guard.Coast Guard Contingent Commander-Patharghata Mahbubur Rahman said, rescued fishers are given primary treatment, and they all are well.