Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:46 AM
Home Countryside

Minister visits erosion-hit areas in Kurigram

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

KURIGRAM, May 23: State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Farooque visited some erosion-hit areas in the district on Sunday.
 
He said, "The erosion by river will go. We will do the work. But it will not be possible rapidly. Our projects are going on. We admit that some projects are going on slowly but we are not stopped."

State minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain, Additional Secretary of the Ministry (development) Md Nurul Alam, Additional Director General of Water Development Board (West Region) Ramzan Ali, and Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Arif were also present at that time.

After visiting the eroded area by the Kachkol River, he held a roadside meeting in Chilmari Upazila.

He also visited Sundarganj Upazila in Gaibandha District, Roumari and Rajibpur upazilas in Kurigram District by speed boat at around 3pm.



