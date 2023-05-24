Four found dead in four dists







THAKURGAOON: Police recovered the decomposed body of a woman from a paddy field in Ranisngkail Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to police, local farmers spotted the body of the woman in a paddy field in Bhakargaon area under Nekmarad union at around 12 pm and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ranishankoil Police Station (PS) Gulfamul Islam confirmed the matter.



PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: Fire service personnel recovered the body of a missing boy from a pond in Patgram Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Rifat Hossain, 15, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Bangerbari Kathaltali area under Shrirampur Union in the upazila.



Police sources said Rifat took a cow to a pond next to his house to bathe it. After the bath, the cow returned home but he disappeared. After finding no trace of the boy throughout the night, family members informed Patgram Fire Service.



Later on, fire service personnel recovered Rifat's body in the afternoon from the pond.



Patgram PS OC Omar Faruk confirmed the incident.



NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from a brick kiln in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Atul, 38, a resident of Sultanpur Materghat Village in the upazila.



Police sources said Atul left his home on Sunday morning and had been missing since then. Later on, locals spotted his body in a brick kiln in bypass area in the morning and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body from the scene.



The body bore several injury marks on its various parts.



Naogaon PS OC Faisal confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of an SSC examinee from her house in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The incident took place in Majalia Village under Doail Union of the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Sadia Akhter, 19, daughter of Saiful Islam, a resident of the village.



According to the deceased's family members, Sadia and one Raihan, a resident of Konabari Village under Sarishabari Municipality, got married on April 27. After a few days, Sadia came back to her house to participate in her SSC exam.



On Friday afternoon, Raihan along with his family members went to Sadia's house to visit. After finishing their dinner, the couple went to a room at night, but early on Saturday morning, Raihan started shouting for help.



Family members rushed there and saw the body of Sadia lying down on the floor with a scarf tied on her neck.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers have detained the deceased's husband for interrogation.



Sarishabari PS OC Muhammad Mohabbat Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



Four people including a female SSC examinee have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Thakurgaon, Lalmonirhat, Naogaon and Jamalpur, recently.THAKURGAOON: Police recovered the decomposed body of a woman from a paddy field in Ranisngkail Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.According to police, local farmers spotted the body of the woman in a paddy field in Bhakargaon area under Nekmarad union at around 12 pm and informed police.On information, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ranishankoil Police Station (PS) Gulfamul Islam confirmed the matter.PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: Fire service personnel recovered the body of a missing boy from a pond in Patgram Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Rifat Hossain, 15, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Bangerbari Kathaltali area under Shrirampur Union in the upazila.Police sources said Rifat took a cow to a pond next to his house to bathe it. After the bath, the cow returned home but he disappeared. After finding no trace of the boy throughout the night, family members informed Patgram Fire Service.Later on, fire service personnel recovered Rifat's body in the afternoon from the pond.Patgram PS OC Omar Faruk confirmed the incident.NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from a brick kiln in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.The deceased was identified as Atul, 38, a resident of Sultanpur Materghat Village in the upazila.Police sources said Atul left his home on Sunday morning and had been missing since then. Later on, locals spotted his body in a brick kiln in bypass area in the morning and informed police.On information, police recovered the body from the scene.The body bore several injury marks on its various parts.Naogaon PS OC Faisal confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police recovered the body of an SSC examinee from her house in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Saturday.The incident took place in Majalia Village under Doail Union of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Sadia Akhter, 19, daughter of Saiful Islam, a resident of the village.According to the deceased's family members, Sadia and one Raihan, a resident of Konabari Village under Sarishabari Municipality, got married on April 27. After a few days, Sadia came back to her house to participate in her SSC exam.On Friday afternoon, Raihan along with his family members went to Sadia's house to visit. After finishing their dinner, the couple went to a room at night, but early on Saturday morning, Raihan started shouting for help.Family members rushed there and saw the body of Sadia lying down on the floor with a scarf tied on her neck.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers have detained the deceased's husband for interrogation.Sarishabari PS OC Muhammad Mohabbat Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.