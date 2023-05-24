

Immature litchis on sale at Gurudaspur



According to field sources, amid drought, litchi gardens got exposed to severe heat wave in the upazila causing cracking and rotting to unripe litchis.



There are small and big litchi gardens in almost all areas of the upazila. Most of them are in Nazirpur Village that is famous for litchi yields.

In a compelling situation, growers are lifting these cracked and green litchis. These defective litchis are also selling at cheaper prices.



Due to the damaging condition of Muzaffar variety, growers in the upazila have turned directionless. But if the weather goes fair they are likely to recoup their losses by China and Bombay varieties.



According to sources at upazila agriculture office, varieties of litchi have been farmed on 500 hectares (ha) of land at Gurudaspur including 470 ha in Nazirpur Village having about 570 gardens. Most of these gardens are full of Mozaffar variety. Only 20-25 ha have been brought under China-3 and Bombay.



This season a total sale of Tk 70-80 crore is likely at Gurudaspur.



Kanu Mollar Battala of the village is the largest warehouse in the upazila.



At present, middle men and wholesale traders are coming from different parts of the country to purchase litchis.



A visit found labourers and growers' family members passing busy time in picking activities. Later on, these are being taken to warehouses. Their busy work is taking place from morning to evening.



Targeting the litchi season makeshift, warehouses have grown up in the upazila. The lifting is continuing from morning to 11am. And, after sorting, the trading starts in the afternoon and continues till evening.



Besides, small and wholesale traders are collecting litchis at cash money from gardeners. Some of them have purchased litchi gardens in advance.



The largest Mokam (bazaar) sits at Kanu Mollar Battala of Berhgangarampur area having 20-25 fruit warehouses.



Besides, both wholesale and retail trading of litchi are taking place in Mollabazar, Biaghat, Sujar Morr, Moshinda and several other areas.



A Berhgangarampur Village Hazrat Ali said, "There were over 100 trees in my five gardens having Muzaffar mostly. Trees of China and Bombay were few. Some Muzaffar litchis got damaged due to drought. Other species have yielded good. I am getting good prices. So I will get some profits after the sale."



President of Bergangarampur Kanu Mollar Bazar Warehouse Association Sakhawat Hossain Molla said, everyday 30-35 litchi basket-laden trucks are going to Dhaka, Chattogram and other divisional towns; each small basket contains 1,000 pieces, medium one 2,000 and big one 3,000 pieces.



On size basis, per 1,000 pieces of litchi is selling at Tk 1,600-2,700. This year, the bazaar has been taken lease at Tk 5.32 lakh. The litchi trading is likely to continue for the highest 15 days.



Gurudaspur Upazila Agriculture Officer Harnur Rashid confirmed damages of litchi. But they can recoup their damage after getting good prices, he added.



If gardeners would not get right time advice, their damages would be more, the agriculture official maintained.



