Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Safe water for Satkhira people demanded

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, May 23: A human chain in the district on Sunday  demanded ensuring right of safe water for low-income people in the district town.

Satkhira Zilla Nagorik Committee, Education Culture and Diversity Protection Team and NGO Barcik jointly organized the human chain. It was formed in the morning in front of Shaheed Abdur Razzak Park.  

Speakers said, the water supplied by Satkhira Municipality is not safe. After drinking the water, people are being affected.

Low-income people of Satkhira are also forced to buy water. If necessary action is not taken now, there will be no limit to the suffering of them.

Azad Hossain Belal, convenor of Satkhira Zilla Nagorik Committee, presided over the human chain programme.

Among others, Member Secretary of the committee Abul Kalam Azad, JSD  leader Obaidus Sultan Bablu, Human Rights activist Madhab Chandra Dutto, Development activist GM Moniruzzaman and Coordinator of Satkhira Journalist Centre Ahsan Razib, General Secretary of Prokriti O Jibon Club Abdus Samad,, landless people leader Abdus Samad, President of Prothom Alo Bandhushava SM Habibul Hasan, Organizer of Education Culture and Diversity Protection Team Gazi Mahida Mizan, Officer of Barcik and Youth Organizer Jahangir Alam, volunteers Ibrahim Khalil, Tamanna Sultana, and Jahanara Khatun spoke.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drastic fall in power output at Kaptai plant
International Day for Biological Diversity observed in Noakhali
14 fishermen rescued from Bay of Bengal
Minister visits erosion-hit areas in Kurigram
Four found dead in four dists
Immature litchis on sale at Gurudaspur
Safe water for Satkhira people demanded
Four murdered in four districts


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft