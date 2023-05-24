Safe water for Satkhira people demanded







Satkhira Zilla Nagorik Committee, Education Culture and Diversity Protection Team and NGO Barcik jointly organized the human chain. It was formed in the morning in front of Shaheed Abdur Razzak Park.



Speakers said, the water supplied by Satkhira Municipality is not safe. After drinking the water, people are being affected.

Low-income people of Satkhira are also forced to buy water. If necessary action is not taken now, there will be no limit to the suffering of them.



Azad Hossain Belal, convenor of Satkhira Zilla Nagorik Committee, presided over the human chain programme.



Among others, Member Secretary of the committee Abul Kalam Azad, JSD leader Obaidus Sultan Bablu, Human Rights activist Madhab Chandra Dutto, Development activist GM Moniruzzaman and Coordinator of Satkhira Journalist Centre Ahsan Razib, General Secretary of Prokriti O Jibon Club Abdus Samad,, landless people leader Abdus Samad, President of Prothom Alo Bandhushava SM Habibul Hasan, Organizer of Education Culture and Diversity Protection Team Gazi Mahida Mizan, Officer of Barcik and Youth Organizer Jahangir Alam, volunteers Ibrahim Khalil, Tamanna Sultana, and Jahanara Khatun spoke.



