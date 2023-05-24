Four murdered in four districts







KERANIGANJ, DHAKA: A cattle trader was allegedly beaten to death in Keraniganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The incident took place at Abdullahpur stand under Dakshin Keraniganj near a fish market around 9 am.

The victim was Ahsanullah, 55, hailed from Sirajdikhan upazila in Munshiganj district.



The victim's nephew Md Sohel said his uncle had a dispute over owed money with butcher Bhuttu of Abdullahpur. On Tuesday morning, his uncle and the butcher locked into an altercation. At one stage, butcher Bhuttu's people beat up Ahsanullah, he added.



Locals rescued him injured and took to hospital. Later, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Camp In-Charge (IC) Bachchu Mia confirmed the matter.



TANGAIL: A fish trader was allegedly stabbed to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.



The victim was Ali Akbar Bappy, 33, son of Delbar Bepari, a resident of Dighulia area of the upazila.



Police said miscreants stabbed the trader at around 1 am in Dighulia bridge area while he was returning home. He died on the spot.



Later, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Tangail General Hospital Police Box IC Atiqur Rahman said there are numerous injury marks on different parts of the body.

GOPALGANJ: A woman was murdered by miscreants in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The deceased was identified as Smrity Bachhar, 46, wife of late Ranjit Bachhar, a resident of Shantipur Village under Jalirpar Union.



Police and local sources said Smrity had a dispute with one Badal Sheikh of the area over cutting tree on a disputed land for the last three months.



Smrity had filed a case with Muksudpur Police Station (PS) accusing Badal. On Sunday, Badal came out of jail on bail, and at night, killed Smrity. He, later, left the body of the woman at a nut field in Shantipur Gucchagram area.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector of Sindiaghat Police Outpost Shawkat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy was allegedly hacked to dead by the son of a union parishad (UP) member in Ishwarganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Sohel Mia, 19, son of Abu Saeed, a resident of Guillakanda Village under Sarisha Union in the upazila.



The accused is Moynal Mia, son of Abul Hashem, member of Ward No. 8 under Sarisha UP.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwarganj PS Shafiqul Islam said Sohel Mia was taking passengers by his auto-rickshaw to Sarisha Bazar Market in the afternoon. At that time, Moynal Mia's leg was hit by the auto-rickshaw near Sarisha Bazar. Moynal threw the driver Sohel down from the auto-rickshaw and beat him.



Later on, locals rescued Sohel and took him to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



On information, police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



