Threat of killing PM protested in Khulna







Students, officials and employees of Khulna Agriculture University (KAU) organized the human chain on Tuesday noon at Shibabri square in the city.



Chaired by KAU Ganatantrik Officers Parishad President Dr Saifulla Munsur, the programme was addressed, among others, by KAU students Mahenul Haque, Piyal Roy, Tansen, KAU Registrar Dr Khondokar Mazharul Anwar, employees Ujjal Kumar Das, Diplal pandey, Mahmudul Hasan Shaon and Freedom Fighter Abdul Hannan.

Speakers demanded exemplary punishment for the person as early as possible.



Meanwhile, Khulna City Unit AL at its extended meeting also demanded exemplary punishment for the BNP leader who threatened to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Chaired by City Unit AL President and ex-m,ayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, the meeting was addressed, among others, by AL General Secretary MDA Babul Rana, AL leaders Shyamol Singha Roy, Kazi Aminul Haque, Shahedul Haque Mintu, Mokbul Hossain Mintu and Mahbub Alam Sohag.



Besides, Chatra League, Swechha Sebok League, Sramik League, Mahila AL, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad also brought out separate processions in the city.



Khulna District AL organized a protest procession from the party office in the city.



District Awami League President and Freedom Fighter Sheikh Harunur Rashid said, "We don't know the language to condemn the threat of killing Prime Minister. Their threatening statement is not just the statement of a district level leader, it is a part of a deep conspiracy."



