Journos urged to help make vulnerable children worthy







"As they are the future of the nation and they might lead the nation towards desired goals, all stakeholders including journalists should play responsible role for the children to groom up them with care and through protecting them from all sorts of violence and disturbance.", they also said.



The officials of World Vision Bangladesh, made the comments while they were exchanging views with the journalist of print and electronic media in the hallroom of area programme office of World Vision Bangladesh.

Jerry Mildered D' Cruze, deputy director of the organization, addressed the meeting as the main focal person while area programme manager Uttam B Das chaired and moderated the function.



Devashis R Sarker, manager, media and external engage of the organization as one of the resource persons shared his ideas with the journalists Earlier, the other officials of the organization screened a documentary film and made a PowerPoint presentation about the activities of World Vision Bangladesh.



In the presentation, the official said a portion of Gaibandha Municipality (Ward 5, 7 and 9), Ghagoa, Gidari and Kholahati unions of Sadar upazila have been brought under the program,e of the organization with a view to ensuring the welfare and well protection of the vulnerable children.



Primarily, the organization would work for education, nutrition and health of the targeted children living programme command areas, he said adding that in future, many welfare programmes would be implemented for the children.



Jerry Mildered D' Cruze in her concluding speech, sought whole-hearted cooperation and media support of the journalists to make their programmes in the district fruitful.



GAIBANDHA, May 23: Speakers at a function here on Monday said the role of journalists as stakeholders of the society is important to make the vulnerable children worthy citizen of the country."As they are the future of the nation and they might lead the nation towards desired goals, all stakeholders including journalists should play responsible role for the children to groom up them with care and through protecting them from all sorts of violence and disturbance.", they also said.The officials of World Vision Bangladesh, made the comments while they were exchanging views with the journalist of print and electronic media in the hallroom of area programme office of World Vision Bangladesh.Jerry Mildered D' Cruze, deputy director of the organization, addressed the meeting as the main focal person while area programme manager Uttam B Das chaired and moderated the function.Devashis R Sarker, manager, media and external engage of the organization as one of the resource persons shared his ideas with the journalists Earlier, the other officials of the organization screened a documentary film and made a PowerPoint presentation about the activities of World Vision Bangladesh.In the presentation, the official said a portion of Gaibandha Municipality (Ward 5, 7 and 9), Ghagoa, Gidari and Kholahati unions of Sadar upazila have been brought under the program,e of the organization with a view to ensuring the welfare and well protection of the vulnerable children.Primarily, the organization would work for education, nutrition and health of the targeted children living programme command areas, he said adding that in future, many welfare programmes would be implemented for the children.Jerry Mildered D' Cruze in her concluding speech, sought whole-hearted cooperation and media support of the journalists to make their programmes in the district fruitful.