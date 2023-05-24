Imran wins bail in multiple cases from anti-terrorist court







Media reports on Tuesday said the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was granted bail until June 8 in eight cases related to violence at the court complex in March this year.



Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was also granted protective bail until May 31 in a corruption case on Tuesday by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court in Islamabad.

Khan, who says he is facing nearly 150 legal cases against him since he was removed from power in April last year, will be appearing before another NAB court in the garrison town of Rawalpindi later in the day.



The couple is accused of accepting the gift of property to build a private university in exchange for providing benefits to a real estate tycoon. Khan denies the charge, saying he and his wife were not involved in any wrongdoing.



The developments come as the authorities crack down on the supporters of Pakistan's top opposition leader.



Thousands staged violent protests and attacked public property and military installations following Khan's arrest earlier this month.



The violence subsided after Khan was released on the orders of the country's Supreme Court. Ten people were killed in clashes with the security forces.



Khan has campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, claiming his removal was illegal and demanding early elections.



After the Islamabad court on Tuesday granted Khan protection from arrest until June 8, he and his wife left for the nearby Rawalpindi to appear before the NAB court.



Meanwhile, Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday was questioned by an anti-graft agency on corruption charges, his lawyer said, less than a week after he rejected a summons to appear and denounced the allegations against him.



Khan, who says corruption charges have been concocted, is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.



Khan was arrested and detained on May 9, sparking widespread protests by his supporters, and raising new worries about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

Khan was later freed on bail.



"He has joined investigation," said his lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, referring to his questioning by officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



His wife, Bushra Khan, who also faces graft charges, had joined him but only Imran Khan had been questioned as of early Tuesday afternoon, Chaudhry said. She has not commented on the charges against her but Khan has rejected them.



The former international cricket star became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, though both sides denied it at the time, but he later fell out with generals and was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in 2022.



Khan, 70, has since then been campaigning for a snap election, with rallies with his supporters across the country.



The prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected Khan's call for a general election before it is due late this year. REUTERS



ISLAMABAD, May 23: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was granted bail in multiple cases by an anti-terrorist court in Islamabad, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.Media reports on Tuesday said the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was granted bail until June 8 in eight cases related to violence at the court complex in March this year.Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was also granted protective bail until May 31 in a corruption case on Tuesday by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court in Islamabad.Khan, who says he is facing nearly 150 legal cases against him since he was removed from power in April last year, will be appearing before another NAB court in the garrison town of Rawalpindi later in the day.The couple is accused of accepting the gift of property to build a private university in exchange for providing benefits to a real estate tycoon. Khan denies the charge, saying he and his wife were not involved in any wrongdoing.The developments come as the authorities crack down on the supporters of Pakistan's top opposition leader.Thousands staged violent protests and attacked public property and military installations following Khan's arrest earlier this month.The violence subsided after Khan was released on the orders of the country's Supreme Court. Ten people were killed in clashes with the security forces.Khan has campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, claiming his removal was illegal and demanding early elections.After the Islamabad court on Tuesday granted Khan protection from arrest until June 8, he and his wife left for the nearby Rawalpindi to appear before the NAB court.Meanwhile, Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday was questioned by an anti-graft agency on corruption charges, his lawyer said, less than a week after he rejected a summons to appear and denounced the allegations against him.Khan, who says corruption charges have been concocted, is embroiled in a confrontation with the powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments throughout its history.Khan was arrested and detained on May 9, sparking widespread protests by his supporters, and raising new worries about the stability of the nuclear-armed country as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.Khan was later freed on bail."He has joined investigation," said his lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, referring to his questioning by officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).His wife, Bushra Khan, who also faces graft charges, had joined him but only Imran Khan had been questioned as of early Tuesday afternoon, Chaudhry said. She has not commented on the charges against her but Khan has rejected them.The former international cricket star became prime minister in 2018 with the tacit support of the military, though both sides denied it at the time, but he later fell out with generals and was ousted as prime minister after losing a confidence vote in 2022.Khan, 70, has since then been campaigning for a snap election, with rallies with his supporters across the country.The prime minister who replaced him, Shahbaz Sharif, has rejected Khan's call for a general election before it is due late this year. REUTERS