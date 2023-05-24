

Bangladesh A reach 175-5 on rain-hit 1st day



The toss was delayed due to the rain and only 49 overs were possible.



The visitors won the toss and put Bangladesh into batting first but the hosts had a horrible start with opener Shadman Islam being retired hurt due to injury. The extent of his injury is yet to be known.

Shadman made only 11 before his opening partner Zakir Hasan perished to 13 ball-18.



Captain Afif Hossain and Saif Hasan appeared to play a long innings but they too failed to count the start. Afif made team-high 37 on day one while Saif was dismissed on 31.



Irfan Shukkur who was included in to the squad at the eleventh hour was the other one to get a start. However, he fell for 21.

Shahadat Hossain Dipu was batting on 28 with Nayeem Hasan on 12 at stumps.



Akeem Jordan and Kevin Sinclaire took two wickets apiece for West Indies A while Anderson Phillip picked up one wicket.



