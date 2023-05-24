Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

West Indies A tour of Bangladesh 2023

Bangladesh A reach 175-5 on rain-hit 1st day

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Bangladesh A reach 175-5 on rain-hit 1st day

Bangladesh A reach 175-5 on rain-hit 1st day

Bangladesh batters put up yet another mediocre batting show before reaching 175-5 against West Indies A on day one of the second unofficial Test, hit by rain at the Academy ground of the Sylhet Cricket Stadium Tuesday.

The toss was delayed due to the rain and only 49 overs were possible.

The visitors won the toss and put Bangladesh into batting first but the hosts had a horrible start with opener Shadman Islam being retired hurt due to injury. The extent of his injury is yet to be known.

Shadman made only 11 before his opening partner Zakir Hasan perished to 13 ball-18.

Captain Afif Hossain and Saif Hasan appeared to play a long innings but they too failed to count the start. Afif made team-high 37 on day one while Saif was dismissed on 31.

Irfan Shukkur who was included in to the squad at the eleventh hour was the other one to get a start. However, he fell for 21.
Shahadat Hossain Dipu was batting on 28 with Nayeem Hasan on 12 at stumps.

Akeem Jordan and Kevin Sinclaire took two wickets apiece for West Indies A while Anderson Phillip picked up one wicket.

The first unofficial Test between the two sides ended in a draw after being thoroughly dominated by the visitors.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh A reach 175-5 on rain-hit 1st day
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Bashundhara finish third
Robinson given all-clear after injury scare
Guardiola demands Man City intensity despite Premier League triumph
IM Fahad takes solo leadHanoi Grandmaster Chess tourney
Newcastle back in Champions League for first time in 20 years
Leicester on brink of Premier League exit after sorry season


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft