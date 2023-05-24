

Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career



The franchise roped him in on a direct contract, according to the report by the Sri Lankan media.



Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa will be Shakib's teammate in the Galle Gladiators.

Sans Sri Lankan T20 tournament, Shakib had already appeared almost all renowned domestic T20 tournaments across the world.



Alongside Shakib, Liton Das and Afif Hossain are the two others players from Bangladesh to be included in the draft of the tournament last month. A total of five teams will participate in this season of LPL with the auction on June 11.



Since the teams have the chance to recruit player on direct contract, they took the opportunity to bolster their strength.



Sri Lanka's star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been signed by Kandy Falcons while South African batter David Miller will play for Jaffna Kings. Pakistan captain Babar Azam will play for Colombo Strikers, according to reports. �BSS



