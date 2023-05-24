Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career

Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career

Bangladesh ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is all set to play the Lankan Premier League (LPL), a Sri Lanka-based franchise T20 tournament for the first time in his career as he was signed up by Galle Gladiators.

The franchise roped him in on a direct contract, according to the report by the Sri Lankan media.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa will be Shakib's teammate in the Galle Gladiators.

Sans Sri Lankan T20 tournament, Shakib had already appeared almost all renowned domestic T20 tournaments across the world.

Alongside Shakib, Liton Das and Afif Hossain are the two others players from Bangladesh to be included in the draft of the tournament last month. A total of five teams will participate in this season of LPL with the auction on June 11.

Since the teams have the chance to recruit player on direct contract, they took the opportunity to bolster their strength.

Sri Lanka's star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been signed by Kandy Falcons while South African batter David Miller will play for Jaffna Kings. Pakistan captain Babar Azam will play for Colombo Strikers, according to reports.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh A reach 175-5 on rain-hit 1st day
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Bashundhara finish third
Robinson given all-clear after injury scare
Guardiola demands Man City intensity despite Premier League triumph
IM Fahad takes solo leadHanoi Grandmaster Chess tourney
Newcastle back in Champions League for first time in 20 years
Leicester on brink of Premier League exit after sorry season


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft