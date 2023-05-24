Video
Home Sports

Federation Cup football

Bashundhara finish third

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Bashundhara Kings finished third position in the Federation Cup football as they came from behind beat Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 2-1 goals in the place-deciding match held on Tuesday at Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city.
In the day's match, Brazilian forward Robson and his compatriot Miguel Figueira scored one each for Bashundhara while Ivorian midfielder Kpehi Didier Brossou netted a lone goal for Sheikh Russel. The winners', however, trailed the first half by 0-1 goal.

Didier put Sheikh Russel ahead early converting a spot kick in the eighth minute while after the breather Bashundhara staged a brilliant fight back in the match as Robson equalized the margin in the 85th minute.
Midfielder Miguel sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Bashundhara in the 90+1st minute of the match.

The final of the Federation Cup will be held on May 30 at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

Earlier, Bashundhara Kings went down a 1-2 goal defeat to Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in the first semifinal while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra suffered a 0-3 goal defeat to Abahani Limited Dhaka in the second semis.     BSS


