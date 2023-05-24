Bashundhara finish third





In the day's match, Brazilian forward Robson and his compatriot Miguel Figueira scored one each for Bashundhara while Ivorian midfielder Kpehi Didier Brossou netted a lone goal for Sheikh Russel. The winners', however, trailed the first half by 0-1 goal.



Didier put Sheikh Russel ahead early converting a spot kick in the eighth minute while after the breather Bashundhara staged a brilliant fight back in the match as Robson equalized the margin in the 85th minute.





The final of the Federation Cup will be held on May 30 at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.



Earlier, Bashundhara Kings went down a 1-2 goal defeat to Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in the first semifinal while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra suffered a 0-3 goal defeat to Abahani Limited Dhaka in the second semis. BSS



