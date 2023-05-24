Video
IM Fahad takes solo leadHanoi Grandmaster Chess tourney

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

International Master (IM) Mohammad Fahad Rahman took solo lead in the points table with 3.5 points after the fourth round of the Hanoi Grandmaster Chess tournament which is now being held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The third and fourth round matches of the tournament were held on Tuesday. In the third round, IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman won against GM Priasmoro Navendra of Indonesia. IM Fahad played with white pieces against King's Indian Defense of GM Navendra and won at 64th moves.

While in the fourth round matches, IM Fahad won against IM Swayams Mishra of India. IM Fahad played with black pieces against IM Mishra and won after 46 moves after choosing semi Slav defense.

A total of 12 players, including three Grandmasters and three International masters from Bangladesh, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam are participating in the event.     BSS


