Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Newcastle back in Champions League for first time in 20 years

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

NEWCASTLE, MAY 23: Eddie Howe hailed Newcastle's "incredible" players as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after a 0-0 draw against relegation-haunted Leicester on Monday.

Fifth placed Liverpool's draw with Aston Villa on Saturday meant Newcastle needed just one point from their last two games to be assured of a Champions League place.

Howe's third placed side achieved their target at the first attempt at a jubilant St James' Park.

Howe and his players embarked on a lengthy lap of honour after the final whistle as they soaked up the acclaim from the Toon Army.

"It's a big relief actually, an amazing night. You always hope and you have to dream. But we didn't feel we were ready for the top four," Howe said.

"After last season's relegation battle, it was whether we could consolidate and become a better team.

"I have to compliment the whole squad because physically it's been a big demand. They've seen the fruits of their own labour."

Newcastle's remarkable rise from relegation candidates to a top four finish in the Premier League in just 18 months is a tribute to Howe's management and financial might of the club's Saudi-backed ownership group.

The Magpies also reached the first domestic final since 1999 this season, losing to Manchester United in the League Cup.

After two decades in Premier League purgatory since Bobby Robson last led Newcastle into the Champions League, the Magpies will believe they can maintain their transformation into trophy contenders now they are back among Europe's heavyweights.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh A reach 175-5 on rain-hit 1st day
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Bashundhara finish third
Robinson given all-clear after injury scare
Guardiola demands Man City intensity despite Premier League triumph
IM Fahad takes solo leadHanoi Grandmaster Chess tourney
Newcastle back in Champions League for first time in 20 years
Leicester on brink of Premier League exit after sorry season


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft