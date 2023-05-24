Newcastle back in Champions League for first time in 20 years







Fifth placed Liverpool's draw with Aston Villa on Saturday meant Newcastle needed just one point from their last two games to be assured of a Champions League place.



Howe's third placed side achieved their target at the first attempt at a jubilant St James' Park.

Howe and his players embarked on a lengthy lap of honour after the final whistle as they soaked up the acclaim from the Toon Army.



"It's a big relief actually, an amazing night. You always hope and you have to dream. But we didn't feel we were ready for the top four," Howe said.



"After last season's relegation battle, it was whether we could consolidate and become a better team.



"I have to compliment the whole squad because physically it's been a big demand. They've seen the fruits of their own labour."



Newcastle's remarkable rise from relegation candidates to a top four finish in the Premier League in just 18 months is a tribute to Howe's management and financial might of the club's Saudi-backed ownership group.



The Magpies also reached the first domestic final since 1999 this season, losing to Manchester United in the League Cup.



After two decades in Premier League purgatory since Bobby Robson last led Newcastle into the Champions League, the Magpies will believe they can maintain their transformation into trophy contenders now they are back among Europe's heavyweights. AFP



