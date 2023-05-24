Leicester on brink of Premier League exit after sorry season

Video
Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, MAY 23: Seven years ago, Leicester lifted the Premier League trophy. Now they are on the brink of relegation from the top-flight after a miserable season.

The Foxes, who drew 0-0 at Newcastle on Monday, will only avoid relegation if they beat West Ham this weekend on the final day of the season and fourth bottom Everton drop points at home to Bournemouth.

Dean Smith adopted a safety-first approach against Newcastle and Leicester failed to muster a shot until stoppage-time, but they kept their first clean sheet in the league since November.

It is a far cry from the heady days of 2016, when Claudio Ranieri delivered a fairytale triumph for the ages, overcoming monumental odds to win the title after Leicester narrowly avoided relegation the previous year.

Despite that incredible success, the Italian did not last long at the King Power Stadium, but the arrival of Brendan Rodgers in 2019 gave fresh impetus to the Thai-owned club.

They finished fifth in the Premier League two years in a row -- just missing out on Champions League qualification -- and won the FA Cup for the first time in 2021.

Even last year the club ended a comfortable eighth and reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

But things began to unravel for Leicester in the first game of this season when they let a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 with Brentford.

What followed was a horror show as they lost six straight league matches and despite sporadic mini revivals they have been unable to pull themselves clear of danger.

Leicester have scored more goals -- 49 -- than any other club in the bottom half of the table but their defensive problems have cost them dear.

Smith, who was appointed as interim manager after Rodgers left by mutual consent in April, was unapologetic after his side's defensively minded performance against Newcastle.

"We haven't kept a clean sheet for too long and the reason we are where we are is because of that in my opinion," he said.

The former Aston Villa boss added: "If it's too little, too late, who knows? But we've taken it to Sunday now."

Leicester have long been a byword for canny recruitment with Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante and Kasper Schmeichel playing starring roles in their title-winning side.    �AFP


