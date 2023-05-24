Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Football's racism protocol obsolete: Ancelotti after Vinicius abuse

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

MADRID, MAY 23: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday that FIFA's racism protocol in football was "obsolete" after Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior was abused by Valencia fans.

The 22-year-old forward suffered vile racist taunts at Mestalla on Sunday in La Liga, with three fans arrested by Spanish police on Tuesday.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea activated the racism protocol after Vinicius squared off with fans, singling out one whom he saw abuse him.

FIFA's three-step process involves the match being paused until a stadium announcement is made asking for racist abuse to stop, which happened at Mestalla.

The second step, after any further abuse, is to temporarily take players off the pitch and the third step, if it continues, is to abandon the game and give three points to the opposition.

"The protocol is obsolete," Ancelotti told reporters.

"The protocol had to be applied when the team bus reached the stadium, because the insults started there.

"Two hours before the game, and it was not an isolated case -- someone from Valencia said it was -- sure, it was not 46,000 people but it was not one or two."

Video emerged on Monday of Valencia fans chanting "Vinicius, you are a monkey," when Real Madrid arrived at Mestalla.
"The protocol has to start there," continued Ancelotti.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh A reach 175-5 on rain-hit 1st day
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Bashundhara finish third
Robinson given all-clear after injury scare
Guardiola demands Man City intensity despite Premier League triumph
IM Fahad takes solo leadHanoi Grandmaster Chess tourney
Newcastle back in Champions League for first time in 20 years
Leicester on brink of Premier League exit after sorry season


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft