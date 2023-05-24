Walton exports air conditioners to Yemen, Mali







Walton is now exporting and marketing ACs to the markets of these countries with its own brand name along with exporting its ACs to Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe, said a press release.



Walton AC's Chief Business Officer Md Tanvir Rahman said they are moving forward to the international market with strategic roadmaps to become one of the top global consumer electronics brands.

He also said Walton has shipped ACs for a local electronics brand in Yemen back in 2019.



