Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton exports air conditioners to Yemen, Mali

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Walton is exporting "Made in Bangladesh" labeled air conditioners to Yemen and the West African nation Mali.

Walton is now exporting and marketing ACs to the markets of these countries with its own brand name along with exporting its ACs to Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe, said a press release.

Walton AC's Chief Business Officer Md Tanvir Rahman said they are moving forward to the international market with strategic roadmaps to become one of the top global consumer electronics brands.

He also said Walton has shipped ACs for a local electronics brand in Yemen back in 2019.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFAD to finance $31m for diversifying BD agriculture
Walton exports air conditioners to Yemen, Mali
HBL to bolster business ties between Bangladesh-China
Govt working to establish BD as a brand: Mannan
USTR applauds US-Bangladesh strengthened trade relations
Adequate budgetary allocation for WASH demanded
JBS Holdings Corporate Night 2023 held
Savor to hold 3-day HH Expo in Dhaka from August 24


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft