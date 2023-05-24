HBL to bolster business ties between Bangladesh-China







Regional executives of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), a Pakistani bank, arrived in Dhaka on Monday to explore new opportunities to bolster business ties between Bangladesh and China.Farhan Talib, regional general manager - Singapore and China for HBL, and Cheng Wei (Amanda), country manager (China), branch manager of HBL Beijing, and head of Financial Institutions (FIs) - China, are in the delegation, said a press release.HBL has been serving clients in Bangladesh for more than 45 years, it said.Farhan Talib works with the HBL team in Bangladesh to support local corporates in their business endeavors across China, Singapore, and other international markets. Amanda, on the other hand, has been actively formulating and implementing the bank's strategy in the Chinese market, the release also said.During their visit to Dhaka, the HBL executives will meet with key stakeholders, clients, and partners to discuss banking solutions and opportunities for Chinese companies operating in Bangladesh.They will explore how Bangladesh businesses can enhance their international business network in China and beyond with the support of HBL.These meetings aim to further strengthen and expand HBL's presence in Bangladesh and China while continuing to support the growth of local businesses in these regions, added the release.HBL is headquartered out of Pakistan.The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) owns 51% shareholding and the management control of HBL while the remaining shareholding is held by individuals, local and foreign institutions and funds including CDC Group Plc and the International Finance Corporation, it also said.