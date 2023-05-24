Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt working to establish BD as a brand: Mannan

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Correspondent

Govt working to establish BD as a brand: Mannan

Govt working to establish BD as a brand: Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan said the government is trying to establish Bangladesh as a brand since the country has witnessed significant progresses in various fronts over the years.

"We're trying to establish Bangladesh as a brand. Once, Bangladesh was known as a country having no roads, no electricity as well as a backward country, but now we've covered a lot of ground...the overall progress has been a game changer for Bangladesh and this was possible because of the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

The Planning Minister was addressing the closing session of the Modern Marketing Conclave 2023 held at a city hotel on Monday evening. It was organized jointly by Kotler Impact Inc. Canada and Northern Education Group (NEG).

Mannan said what Bangladesh is doing now is marketing the nation before the whole world.

"We're growing economically and transiting to a more livable world compared to the past. Because of our total joint work, it has been possible to make significant changes," he added.

Mentioning that politicians have to do some marketing in politics also, Mannan said the government is also reaching its "Smart Bangladesh" ideas to the people.

Mentioning that the government has to deal with other countries including friendly countries and less friendly countries, he said the government also has to deal with  the development partners like World Bank, ADB, IMF, IsDB in its own way.

President of Northern Education Group Prof Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah gave the opening address. Chief marketing officer of Kotler Impact Inc Dr Fahim Kibria made the key-note presentation while Prof, IBA, University of Dhaka Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar also spoke. Two panel discussions on "Modern marketing for future and sustainability" and "The future of marketing: Emerging Trends and technologies, shaping the industry" were also held.

In the first part of the Programme, the much-discussed book "Essentials of Modern Marketing (EOMM)" by Prof Philip Kotler, Father of Modern Marketing, was unveiled where each chapter of the book is accompanied by a domestic case study.

At the event, Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, professor of international business and marketing, IBA, Dhaka University was awarded with the "Kotler Distinguished Professor of Marketing" by Kotler Impact Inc Canada.

Five business leaders were also honoured with the prestigious 'Kotler Award' at the event. They are Syed Alamgir, CEO, Meghna Group, Abdullah Hill Rakib, MD, Team Group, Ali Reza Iftekhar, CEO, Eastern Bank, Tanveer Ahmed Mishuk, MD, Nagad, Sadia Haque, Founder and CEO, Sharetrip.

The Planning Minister, the Prime Minister's Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman along with other guests handed over the awards to the recipients.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFAD to finance $31m for diversifying BD agriculture
Walton exports air conditioners to Yemen, Mali
HBL to bolster business ties between Bangladesh-China
Govt working to establish BD as a brand: Mannan
USTR applauds US-Bangladesh strengthened trade relations
Adequate budgetary allocation for WASH demanded
JBS Holdings Corporate Night 2023 held
Savor to hold 3-day HH Expo in Dhaka from August 24


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft