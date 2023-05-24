Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

USTR applauds US-Bangladesh strengthened trade relations

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Correspondent

USTR applauds US-Bangladesh strengthened trade relations

USTR applauds US-Bangladesh strengthened trade relations

With powerful diplomacy and collaboration, US Trade Representative (USTR) officials at an AmCham dinner meeting on Monday in a city hotel said remarkable progress has been made in trade relations between US and Bangladesh.

Brendan Lynch, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia (Acting), and Ms. Mahnaz Khan, Director for South Asia at USTR praised the collaborative efforts between AmCham (American Chamber of Commerce) Bangladesh and USTR and emphasized the need to use unused potentials to strengthen bilateral trade relationship between the two countries.

Particularly during post-pandemic geopolitical landscape and disruptions in global supply chain, such drive may profoundly pay off, Lynch said.
 
In the meeting hosted by AmCham they spoke about keen interest of US's businessmen in investing in various sectors of Bangladesh and discussed factors that could contribute to the growth of existing ties.

The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed chaired the session while Syed Mohammad Kamal, Vice President of AmCham moderated the discussion.

Ershad Ahmed said, "We acknowledge the substantial progress Bangladesh has made in its bilateral trade relationship with the United States, as well as the pivotal role played by the private sector in driving economic growth."

He said the United States remains a significant business partner for Bangladesh, offering opportunities in various sectors. Currently, the U.S. is the largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Bangladesh accounting for 20.3 per cent of our total FDI stock.

Furthermore, it is the largest single-country destination of Bangladesh exports and primary source of remittances for the second consecutive quarter, he said.

"We recognize the need to explore investment opportunities, address challenges, and learn from successful strategies implemented by other countries.

The post-COVID era emphasizes the shift towards a knowledge-based economy, to focus on high-tech industries and services rather than relying heavily on labor-intensive sectors.

"Identifying additional sectors beyond RMG industry for prioritization is crucial for business diversity and sustainability", Ahmed said adding enhancing cooperation between the U.S. and Bangladesh will attract more investment and foster export diversification.

He highlighted the United States' role as Bangladesh's largest export market, with bilateral trade volume reaching around $14 billion in FY 2022.

AmCham's former presidents, Forrest E Cookson, Aftab Ul Islam, and Md. Nurul Islam, shared their perspectives on the role of the United States in the World Trade Organization and its efforts to foster economic growth.
 
Dr. Zaidi Sattar, Chairman of the Policy Research Institute, Bangladesh (PRI), emphasized the role of the WTO in evolving geopolitical environment and outlined potential actions for both the United States and Bangladesh.

Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association highlighted Bangladesh's progress in ensuring safe working conditions and suggested considering a preferential tariff regime similar to GSP once Bangladesh completes graduation to middle income nation.

Syed Almas Kabir, President of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Habibullah N. Karim, a former BASIS president and AmCham member, Russell T Ahmed, current BASIS President also spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFAD to finance $31m for diversifying BD agriculture
Walton exports air conditioners to Yemen, Mali
HBL to bolster business ties between Bangladesh-China
Govt working to establish BD as a brand: Mannan
USTR applauds US-Bangladesh strengthened trade relations
Adequate budgetary allocation for WASH demanded
JBS Holdings Corporate Night 2023 held
Savor to hold 3-day HH Expo in Dhaka from August 24


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft