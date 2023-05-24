

USTR applauds US-Bangladesh strengthened trade relations



Brendan Lynch, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia (Acting), and Ms. Mahnaz Khan, Director for South Asia at USTR praised the collaborative efforts between AmCham (American Chamber of Commerce) Bangladesh and USTR and emphasized the need to use unused potentials to strengthen bilateral trade relationship between the two countries.



Particularly during post-pandemic geopolitical landscape and disruptions in global supply chain, such drive may profoundly pay off, Lynch said.

In the meeting hosted by AmCham they spoke about keen interest of US's businessmen in investing in various sectors of Bangladesh and discussed factors that could contribute to the growth of existing ties.



The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed chaired the session while Syed Mohammad Kamal, Vice President of AmCham moderated the discussion.



Ershad Ahmed said, "We acknowledge the substantial progress Bangladesh has made in its bilateral trade relationship with the United States, as well as the pivotal role played by the private sector in driving economic growth."



He said the United States remains a significant business partner for Bangladesh, offering opportunities in various sectors. Currently, the U.S. is the largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Bangladesh accounting for 20.3 per cent of our total FDI stock.



Furthermore, it is the largest single-country destination of Bangladesh exports and primary source of remittances for the second consecutive quarter, he said.



"We recognize the need to explore investment opportunities, address challenges, and learn from successful strategies implemented by other countries.



The post-COVID era emphasizes the shift towards a knowledge-based economy, to focus on high-tech industries and services rather than relying heavily on labor-intensive sectors.



"Identifying additional sectors beyond RMG industry for prioritization is crucial for business diversity and sustainability", Ahmed said adding enhancing cooperation between the U.S. and Bangladesh will attract more investment and foster export diversification.



He highlighted the United States' role as Bangladesh's largest export market, with bilateral trade volume reaching around $14 billion in FY 2022.



AmCham's former presidents, Forrest E Cookson, Aftab Ul Islam, and Md. Nurul Islam, shared their perspectives on the role of the United States in the World Trade Organization and its efforts to foster economic growth.



Dr. Zaidi Sattar, Chairman of the Policy Research Institute, Bangladesh (PRI), emphasized the role of the WTO in evolving geopolitical environment and outlined potential actions for both the United States and Bangladesh.



Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association highlighted Bangladesh's progress in ensuring safe working conditions and suggested considering a preferential tariff regime similar to GSP once Bangladesh completes graduation to middle income nation.



Syed Almas Kabir, President of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Habibullah N. Karim, a former BASIS president and AmCham member, Russell T Ahmed, current BASIS President also spoke on the occasion.



With powerful diplomacy and collaboration, US Trade Representative (USTR) officials at an AmCham dinner meeting on Monday in a city hotel said remarkable progress has been made in trade relations between US and Bangladesh.Brendan Lynch, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia (Acting), and Ms. Mahnaz Khan, Director for South Asia at USTR praised the collaborative efforts between AmCham (American Chamber of Commerce) Bangladesh and USTR and emphasized the need to use unused potentials to strengthen bilateral trade relationship between the two countries.Particularly during post-pandemic geopolitical landscape and disruptions in global supply chain, such drive may profoundly pay off, Lynch said.In the meeting hosted by AmCham they spoke about keen interest of US's businessmen in investing in various sectors of Bangladesh and discussed factors that could contribute to the growth of existing ties.The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed chaired the session while Syed Mohammad Kamal, Vice President of AmCham moderated the discussion.Ershad Ahmed said, "We acknowledge the substantial progress Bangladesh has made in its bilateral trade relationship with the United States, as well as the pivotal role played by the private sector in driving economic growth."He said the United States remains a significant business partner for Bangladesh, offering opportunities in various sectors. Currently, the U.S. is the largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Bangladesh accounting for 20.3 per cent of our total FDI stock.Furthermore, it is the largest single-country destination of Bangladesh exports and primary source of remittances for the second consecutive quarter, he said."We recognize the need to explore investment opportunities, address challenges, and learn from successful strategies implemented by other countries.The post-COVID era emphasizes the shift towards a knowledge-based economy, to focus on high-tech industries and services rather than relying heavily on labor-intensive sectors."Identifying additional sectors beyond RMG industry for prioritization is crucial for business diversity and sustainability", Ahmed said adding enhancing cooperation between the U.S. and Bangladesh will attract more investment and foster export diversification.He highlighted the United States' role as Bangladesh's largest export market, with bilateral trade volume reaching around $14 billion in FY 2022.AmCham's former presidents, Forrest E Cookson, Aftab Ul Islam, and Md. Nurul Islam, shared their perspectives on the role of the United States in the World Trade Organization and its efforts to foster economic growth.Dr. Zaidi Sattar, Chairman of the Policy Research Institute, Bangladesh (PRI), emphasized the role of the WTO in evolving geopolitical environment and outlined potential actions for both the United States and Bangladesh.Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association highlighted Bangladesh's progress in ensuring safe working conditions and suggested considering a preferential tariff regime similar to GSP once Bangladesh completes graduation to middle income nation.Syed Almas Kabir, President of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Habibullah N. Karim, a former BASIS president and AmCham member, Russell T Ahmed, current BASIS President also spoke on the occasion.