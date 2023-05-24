Video
JBS Holdings Corporate Night 2023 held

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

JBS Holdings Limited-A Japan Bangladesh Joint Venture Company has organized JBS corporate Night 2023 for its all clients at Grand Ball Room of Radisson Blu Hotel on Monday.

JBS Holdings Limited since its inception in January 2020 has earned the confidence of clients and landowners through handing over the projects on-time with quality and dedicated after sale service.

JBS Holdings Limited has successfully completed 18 nos projects in various locations of Dhaka city and 25 nos projects are in progress.

The inauguration of a new luxury condominium project "JBS Ranhill Garden" at Uttara Diabari was announced at the event.

Susumu Sakai, Chairman of JBS Holdings Limited in his speech stressed on the architectural beauty, safe and strong structure and timely delivery of projects be the prime objectives of all the employees of the company.

Kamal Hussain, CEO of JBS Holdings Limited, in his speech affirmed his commitment to work tirelessly to meet the needs of customers for safe accommodation.

Eminent architect Prof. Rafiq Azam and Falguni Mallick also graced the occasion by their speech.

Finally, the Managing Director of JBS Holdings Limited, Mr. Abdul Haque announced the end of the program with a vote of thanks.

Member of Parliament of Dhaka-11 Constituency AKM Rahmatullah MP was present as the chief guest and Vice President of Rehab Mr. Kamal Mahmud was present as a special guest.


