Savor to hold 3-day HH Expo in Dhaka from August 24

Savor International Limited is organizing the three-day-long 5th edition of HH Expo 2023, the prestigious International Exhibition on HORECA Market & Hospitality, scheduled to take place from August 24 to 26 at ICCB, Kuril Dhaka.This event is a benchmark exhibition for the Hotel, Resort, Restaurant, Cafe, Industrial Catering, Cloud Kitchen, QSR, and Modern Retail sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet consultants, equipment manufacturers, facility managers, and leading cloud kitchens and QSR brands for franchise options, says a press release.HH Expo 2023 is a complete B2B exhibition with participation from countries around the world.Supported by prominent organizations like the Chef Federation Bangladesh, Bangladesh Housekeepers' Association, Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry and many more and collocated with lot of Seminar's and Sessions.