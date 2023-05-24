

Govt honours 44 personalities as CIP



Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Monday formally handed over the honour awards as the chief guest at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Monday while Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin attended as special guests.



Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana presided over the function.

Dr Abdur Razzaque said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the present government has been able to create an industry and business-friendly environment in the country.



"A silent industrial revolution has already taken place in Bangladesh under the right direction and policies of the present government," he added.



Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said as a result of various initiatives, taken by the Ministry of Industries in the last decade, the performance of state-owned industries has increased compared to any time in the past.



"The contribution of industry to GDP has already crossed 37 percent," he mentioned.



Recently, he said, the wave of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) has arrived in Bangladesh.



"As a result, a new trend of knowledge-based and environment-friendly green industrialisation has started in the country. The Ministry of Industries is providing all possible policy support to the private sector to speed up this trend. By continuing this trend, Bangladesh will become a developed and prosperous country long before 2041," he added.



Kamal Ahmed Majumder said through honoring the eminent persons as 'CIP (Industry) 2021', private sector entrepreneurs will be motivated to use their creativity and innovative abilities in the industrial sector.



Zakia Sultana said Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the pathfinder in the country's industrialisation.

Among the 44 businessmen, six have been selected under the ex-officio category, 25 under large industries, 10 under medium industries, two under small industries and one under micro industries category.



Every CIP received a CIP card and will enjoy a number of facilities, including priority in seat reservation at government transports in air, road, rail and waterways, getting invitation at national events, could get special facilities in the government hospitals for ensuring treatment of their spouse and children.



The CIPs will be able to use the cards as passes to use the VIP lounge-2 at the airports.



The CIPs as ex-officio are Sheikh Fazle Fahim, former president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Kamran Tanvirur Rahman, former president of Bangladesh Employers Federation, Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, Rupali Haque Chowdhury, president of Foreign Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry, AKM Salim Osman, president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury, president of Bangladesh Chambers of Industries.



CIPs from the large-scale industries (manufacturing) are Managing Partner of Square Pharmaceuticals' Eric S Chowdhury, Chairman of BSRM Steels Ali Hossain Akbar Ali, Pran Dairy Ltd Chairman Md Eleash Mridha, Managing Director (MD) of Olympic Industries Ltd Mubarak Ali, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Zaber and Zubair Fabrics Ltd Mohammad Abdullah Zaber, MD of ACI Ltd Arif Doula, MD of Popular Pharmaceuticals Ltd Mustafizur Rahman, DMD of Abdul Monem Group ASM Mainuddin Monem, Chairman of Fariha Knit Tex Mohammad Mamun Bhuiyan, MD of Square Food and Beverage Anjan Chowdhury, MD of Hams Garments Ltd Md Shafiqur Rahman, Badsha Textile Mills Sponsor Director Kamal Uddin Ahmad, Mir Ceramic Limited Director Mahreen Nasir, Durable Plastic Ltd Director Uzma Chowdhury, Runner Automobiles Ltd Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan, Winner Stainless Steel Mills Ltd Chairman Sohel Rana, Tasniah Fabrics Ltd Sponsor Director Ahmed Arif Billah, Shohagpur Textiles Mills Ltd Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker, Envoy Textiles Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed and Confidence Power Holdings Limited Vice-Chairman Imran Karim.



CIPs from the large-scale industries (service) are STS Holdings Managing Director (MD) Khondoker Monir Uddin, SB Tel Enterprises Ltd MD Zakaria Shahid, The Civil Engineers Limited MD Eng Md Atiqur Rahman, Concord Real Estate and Development Chairman SM Kamal Uddin and Eastern Housing Ltd Chairman Manzurul Islam.



CIPs from the medium-scale industries are Biswas Poultry and Fish Feed Ltd Chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman, Incepta Vaccine Limited Vice-Chairman Akter Jahan Hasmeen Muktadir, MD of Auko-tex Ltd Abdus Sobhan, MD of Jinnat Knitwear Ltd Md Abdul Jabbar, MD of Romania Food & Beverage Ltd Humayun Kabir Bablu, MD of Prome Agro Foods Ltd Md Enamul Hasan Khan, Masco Picasso Limited Director Fahima Akter, MD of Torque Fashions Ltd Mohammed Kamal Uddin, Jinnat Apparels Ltd Chairman Abdul Wahed and MD of M/S Citadel Apparels Ltd Md Mahidul Islam.



CIPs from small-scale industry category are Rangpur Foundry Limited Director Chowdhury Kamruzzaman and MD of Erfan Agro Food Ltd Md Mahbub Alam.



The government honoured owner of Masco Dairy Enterprise MA Sabur as CIP under the micro industry category. �BSS



