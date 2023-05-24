realme launches photography contest, invites entry







This contest aims to encourage young smartphone users to try their luck in photography, and wants to help young enthusiasts to showcase their talent and passion before the world.



Hence, as part of this contest, participants need to capture the "Champion Moments" taking place within their lives and around them, in their smartphones, says a press release.

realme, in partnership with AIUB Photography Club, is kicking off a champion photography contest. Organizers are calling for submissions from photography enthusiasts.



Submission (online) will begin from 20 May and this contest is open to the current members of AIUB Photography Club. The last date of submission is 24 May 2023. To register, participants must fill out this form - https://forms.gle/SgUNSuGXQ82e8Hpa7.



The theme of this contest is 'Champion Moment', meaning that the participants will have to capture the precious (champion) moments of their lives or surroundings in frames. Photographs taken with any type of device such as a camera, mobile phone or drone are accepted, and each participant can make 5 submissions.



There are lucrative prizes for the winners as well. The 1st place winner will be awarded with certificate and realme C55 device whereas 2nd and 3rd place winners will get AIoT prizes like watches, buds, etc.



realme has recently launched their Champion phone C55 in the local market. This phone comes with four segment-first features.



