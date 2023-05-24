Video
Syka Sefa elected as President of Rotary Club of Ctg Aristocrat

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, May 23: The new committee of Rotary Club Chittagong Aristocrat has been formed recently. Rota Sadman Syka Sefa and Rota Md Shamim Reza were elected as the President and the Secretary of the new committee, respectively.

The committee was formed at a meeting held at the Chittagong Club with Rota Dr Zainal Abedin Mohuri, Rotary Year President 2023-24, in the chair.

Following are the other office bearers of the new elected committee: Club Founder President Rota Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, IPP Rota Dr Zainal Abedin Mahuri, SM Muhibur Rahman, Vice President Noman Bin Zahir Uddin, Saroj Barua, Joint Secretary Rota Habib Ullah Khan Pasha, Treasurer Mohammad Tarek Afsar, Club Service Director Rota Dr Md Ziaur Rahman Jewel, Vocational Service Director Rota Armanul Hakim Chowdhury, Community Service Director Dr Upal Chowdhury, International Service Director Rota Architecture Abdullah Al Umar, Youth Service Director Rota Abdul Qayyum Farhad, Bulletin Editor Rota AMM Minhajul Haque, Sergeant at Arms Rota Dr Ghalib Bin Mostafa, Standing Committee Chairmen Club Administration Rota Zobair Hossain Shiblu, Membership Rota Architect Mizanur Rahman, Public Relations Rota Engineer Md Imran, Service Project Rota Dr Kamal Hossain Jewel, Club Development and Branding Rota Taufiqul Farhad Noor, The Rotary Foundation Rota Engineer Tanveer Shahriar Rimon, RI and District Grand Rota Md Monowarul Haque, Fundraising and Special Events Rota Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, Rotaract Committee Chair AKM Shahidullah Chowdhury.

President Rota Sadman Syka Sefa requested everyone to give full support to the committee for the 2023-24 Rotary year.


