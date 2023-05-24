

Prime Bank, Dream Square Resort to enhance customer services



The agreement was signed at the Prime Bank head office premises, marking a significant milestone in their commitment to providing exceptional services to their valued customers.



Under this partnership, Prime Bank Monarch (Priority Banking) Customers, credit/debit card holders, and Prime Bank employees will enjoy exclusive benefits, including preferential pricing, at the esteemed Dream Square Resort.

This collaboration aims to enhance the overall customer experience and reinforce the strong reputation that both companies have built through its exceptional service quality, says a press release.



Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Md Rafiqul Islam, Assistant Director of Sales and Marketing of Dream Square Resort, signed the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) on behalf of their respective organizations.



Mamur Ahmed, Head of Consumer Sales and Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards and ADC of Prime Bank and senior officials from both organizations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.



Through this collaboration, Prime Bank and Dream Square Resort aim to create a mutually beneficial relationship that provides added value to Prime Bank's esteemed customers and employees.



This strategic alliance exemplifies Prime Bank's commitment to continuously offering exceptional services and exclusive privileges to its valued stakeholders.



