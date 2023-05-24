

SCB holds board meeting



At the beginning a condolence proposal was accepted on the death of Hon'ble Member & Former Director of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) and Former President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Mr. Mohammad Shahjahan Khan and one minutes silence was observed for the mercy of soul of the deceased.



The meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting and accounts statement. The meeting discussed about the nomination of 5 (five) SCB representatives in the General Body for the period 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 of FBCCI.

Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors : Md. Munir Hossain; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Md. Nurussafa Babu; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha & K. M. Arifuzzaman also attended the Board meeting.



The 10th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) for the term 2022 & 2023 was held on Tuesday in its office conference room, at Dhanmondi, Dhaka under the Chairmanship of Md. Rezaul Karim.At the beginning a condolence proposal was accepted on the death of Hon'ble Member & Former Director of Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) and Former President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Mr. Mohammad Shahjahan Khan and one minutes silence was observed for the mercy of soul of the deceased.The meeting approved the minutes of the previous meeting and accounts statement. The meeting discussed about the nomination of 5 (five) SCB representatives in the General Body for the period 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 of FBCCI.Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors : Md. Munir Hossain; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Md. Nurussafa Babu; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha & K. M. Arifuzzaman also attended the Board meeting.