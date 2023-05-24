BGMEA with CBCCI to ramp up RMG exports to Canada







During the meeting, they discussed prospects of Bangladesh's RMG exports in the Canadian market and how Bangladeshi exporters could explore more business opportunities through participation in the trade fair titled "CBCCI Trade Expo 2023" which will be organized by CBCCI in Toronto from November 17 to 19, 2023.



Farzana Ali, Country Director of CBCCI in Bangladesh, and Bangladeshi film actor Ferdous Ahmed, who is promoting the trade fair as its Brand Ambassador, were also present at the meeting held at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka recently, said a press release.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh was keen to increase its readymade garments exports to Canada, especially with high-value products like jacket, outerwear, technical textile items, and lingerie.



He also said BGMEA had been supporting garment exporters in expanding their business in the existing markets like Canada and exploring new emerging markets as well.



"BGMEA provides support to its member garment factories in participating in international trade fairs so that they could build relationship with new buyers and demonstrate the capabilities of Bangladesh's apparel industry, especially in manufacturing more complex and high-value items," he added.



Faruque thanked CBCCI for organizing the trade fair, saying the trade fair would provide an opportunity to strengthen business ties with potential Canadian buyers and ramp up RMG exports.



He laid emphasis on intensifying the focus on the Canadian market to make optimum use of the duty-free market access to Canada.



Faruque also assured CBCCI of BGMEA's all-out cooperation in promoting participation of BGMEA member factories in the trade fair.



