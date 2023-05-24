Stocks spread gaining streak







DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 24.53 points or 0.39 percent to settle at 6,306.19. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 5.21 points to finish at 2,195.81 and 4.68 points closing at 1,371.16.



Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 9,203.07 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 7,074.01 million at the previous session of the week.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 352 issues traded, 134 closed green, 38 in the red and 180 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.



BSC topped the turnover chart, followed by EHL, NAVANAPHAR, Rupali Life and GEMINISEA.



CLICL was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.94 per cent while Jamuna Bank was the worst loser, losing 7.93 percent.



The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 60.79 points to settle at 18,582.58 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 35.34 points to close at 11,121.59.



Of the issues traded, 91 advanced, 37 declined and 86 remained unchanged on the CSE.



The port city's bourse traded 52.71 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 19.62 crore. BSS



