Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:42 AM
Home Business

Deal signed to prove uninterrupted internet at union level

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) has signed an agreement under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) with two private companies to ensure uninterrupted high-speed internet at the union level across the country.

The BCC signed the agreement with Summit Communications Limited and Fiber at Home Limited for maintenance, repair, upgradation, replacement and operation of high-speed internet infrastructure at 2600 unions of the country and for sharing the revenues, said a press release.

In the presence of State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, BCC Executive Director Ranajit Kumar, Summit Communications Limited Managing Director and CEO Md Arif Al Islam and Fiber at Home Limited Managing Director Brigadier General Md Rafiqur Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at a function held at BCC auditorium at ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area on Monday.

Under the agreement, out of 2600 unions, Summit Communications Limited will provide internet service round the clock at 1293 unions and Fiber at Home Limited at 1307 unions for the next 20 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said after setting the four pillars for building 'Digital Bangladesh' (now 'Smart Bangladesh'), Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy took up the Info Sarkar-3 project as BTCL was not successful in establishing the network in 4500 unions.

At the directives of him (Joy), it has been possible to establish this network at 2600 unions instead of 1000 unions at the same cost, the state minister said, adding that this decision has been taken to ensure the internet service across the country through public and private partnership to make it sustainable.

Noting that the Info Sarkar-3 project will strengthen all the four pillars of 'Smart Bangladesh', he said civilizations were developed around river banks and seaports and later industries were developed depending on railways and electricity.

"But with computers and internet we have now become a global village. In the days coming ahead, 100 percent transactions will be cashless," Palak said.

Stating that inclusive development is not possible without internet, he said living without internet is impossible in the age of information technology.

"Info Sarkar has been 100 percent successful in sustainable development. The government has spent Taka 1,200 crore to implement this project while 20,000 kilometer of fiber has been laid through which education, medical, business and entertainment services are running," the state minister added.

ICT Division Additional Secretary Mohammad Navid Safiullah, Fiber at Home Chairman Mainul Haque Siddiquee, PPP Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman, Info Sarkar (third phase) Project Director Pranab Kumar Saha spoke at the function, among others.


