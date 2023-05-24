Indonesia, Iran ink trade pact during Raisi visit







JAKARTA, May 23: Indonesia and Iran signed a trade agreement on Tuesday in Jakarta, where President Joko Widodo hosted his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.Tehran is aiming to boost its international trade ties to try and offset the economic impact of heavy Western and international sanctions.Raisi's two-day visit to Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, comes in the shadow of fresh European Union sanctions this week on Iran's Revolutionary Guard."We believe that sanctions and threats cannot stop us in any way," the Iranian president said Tuesday after a signing ceremony at the Bogor Palace for a total of 10 agreements, including trade."Cooperation and relations with neighbouring countries, Muslim countries, and countries that are aligned with us in various fields is our priority."Under the pact, Iran will provide easier access for Indonesian exports including vegetable oil, cocoa, coffee and tobacco, according to the Indonesian trade ministry. AFP