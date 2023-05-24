Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Singer launches Primax Series 4K LED TV

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Singer launches Primax Series 4K LED TV

Singer launches Primax Series 4K LED TV

Consumer electronics and home appliances company 'Singer Bangladesh' has launched Primax Series, their top of the line flagship 4K LED TV series, loaded with premium technologies for an extraordinary TV viewing experience with maximum entertainment.

Primax series TV has been launched in a grand ceremony held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka on Tuesday.
M. H. M. Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh, Marketing Director,  Chandana Samarasinghe and Sales Director Kazi Rafiqul Islam along with Superstar Actor & model  Arefin Shuvo graced the occasion in the presence of other high officials and dignitaries.
At the launch of the flagship 4K LED TV: Primax Series to theBangladesh market, Mr M. H. M. Fairoz, Managing Director and CEO of Singer Bangladesh said,"Emergence of new technologies have shaped the TV viewing experience of the viewers all over the world. Keeping their needs in mind, we are introducing the Primax series, loaded with advanced technologies, so that the viewers can enjoy the prime technologies with maximum entertainment."

Renowned actor and model Arifin Shuvo is the face of Singer Primax series. Participating in the discussion at the opening ceremony, he expressed his happiness to be associated with Singer.

In his words, `Primax series will add immense entertainment value to the viewers. I believe Singer's new TV series will be able to win the hearts of the consumers.'

This Primax series Singer TV is Google-authorized Android TV. It uses the latest official android Operating System and certified Netflix app. Its 4K HDR feature will give users a cinematic viewing experience.

Moreover, the MEMC feature ensures maximum clarity while watching TV. Its Dolby Vision Atmos offers users the experience of premium audio-visual quality. Dual Band Wi-Fi and BT 5.0 features are also added to ensure fast streaming.

Primax series TVs have in-built Chromecast so that the users can easily enjoy all their favourite programs. It also has dust, thunder and high voltage and humidity protection features so that the TV is not damaged.

Primax Series 4K LED TV can be purchased from the Singer Bangladesh website or any Singer outlet nationwide and at authorized Singer Dealers.

Currently, the TVs are available in three sizes: 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches. Primax series also comes with a 3-year warranty, a 6-month replacement guarantee, and free installation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFAD to finance $31m for diversifying BD agriculture
Walton exports air conditioners to Yemen, Mali
HBL to bolster business ties between Bangladesh-China
Govt working to establish BD as a brand: Mannan
USTR applauds US-Bangladesh strengthened trade relations
Adequate budgetary allocation for WASH demanded
JBS Holdings Corporate Night 2023 held
Savor to hold 3-day HH Expo in Dhaka from August 24


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft