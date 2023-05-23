Video
Arif likely to be BNP Vice Chairman

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

11Sylhet Correspondent222
Former Sylhet Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury has been offered by BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman the post of Vice Chairman of BNP as he withdrew from Sylhet city polls.

The issue came to the fore during Arif's recent visit to London.
Some are claiming that Tarique Rahman wants to make Arif Vice Chairman of the party, as reward for setting example by announced his withdrawal from the mayoral election.

Arif has been in the centre of discussions in Sylhet for past one month.

But important leaders of Sylhet BNP refused to discuss the issue.

Ariful said that he withdrew from the election out of respect for the party's decision.

He said that he did not do this for any reward.

District BNP General Secretary Emran Ahmad Chowdhury said, maybe Ariful Haque will get a lift.

The party can appoint anyone as its Vice Chairman, he added.


