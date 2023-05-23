Arif likely to be BNP Vice Chairman





Former Sylhet Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury has been offered by BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman the post of Vice Chairman of BNP as he withdrew from Sylhet city polls.



The issue came to the fore during Arif's recent visit to London.





Arif has been in the centre of discussions in Sylhet for past one month.



But important leaders of Sylhet BNP refused to discuss the issue.



Ariful said that he withdrew from the election out of respect for the party's decision.



He said that he did not do this for any reward.



District BNP General Secretary Emran Ahmad Chowdhury said, maybe Ariful Haque will get a lift.



The party can appoint anyone as its Vice Chairman, he added.



