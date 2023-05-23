Video
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023
Zayeda, Gazipur's independent Mayor candidate, sued with ACC

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, May 22: A complaint was filed with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against independent Mayor candidate in Gazipur City, Zayeda Khatun, mother of former Gazipur Mayor Jahangir Alam, alleging that she had  concealed  information about her assets worth Tk 4.66 crore.

Ganafront backed Mayor candidate Atiqul Islam on Sunday lodged the complaint with ACC's Gazipur integrated district office.
ACC's Gazipur integrated district office Deputy Director Mozahar Ali told the Daily Observer, "We received a complaint. Action will be taken according to the ACC law in this regard."
The complainant alleged that Zayeda Khatun had declared in her wealth statement that her wealth was worth Tk 4.66 crore, according to information he obtained from the website of the Election Commission (EC).

According to it, the income tax returns for 2022-23  Submitted to the EC with her nomination papers,  Zayeda Khatun  showed Tk 4.66 crore as her business capital.

The complainant alleged that Zayeda Khatun did not mention in her affidavit where her money had been kept or invested, or how it is managed.


