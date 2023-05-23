Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

FBCCI's Jashim Uddin to take charge of SAARC Chamber Prez

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

FBCCI's Jashim Uddin to take charge of SAARC Chamber Prez

FBCCI's Jashim Uddin to take charge of SAARC Chamber Prez

Md Jashim Uddin, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), is going to take over the charge as President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the apex trade body of the south Asian region.

According to a statement of the FBCCI issued on Monday, Jasim will serve as the President of SCCI for the period of 2023-2024. He will succeed Pakistan's Iftikhar Ali Malik, who served the SCCI as the president from June 2020 to May 2023.

Malik will officially hand over the responsibility to Jashim Uddin in Dhaka, it said.

Generally, the president is elected from eight SAARC countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - once in every two years.

Earlier, two presidents elected from Bangladesh were Salman F Rahman (1996 to 1997) and Annisul Huq (2010 to 2011).
Md Jashim Uddin completed his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Dhaka in 1986.

During his graduation in 1983, he joined the board of directors of Bengal Group of Industries, a diversified conglomerate with interests in a variety of sectors, including plastics, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy.

He is the chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Limited and Desh General Insurance Limited.

He is also the vice-chairman of the board of directors of the Bengal Group of Industries and Bengal Media Corporation (RTV).
He is also the president of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ERL Unit-2 project cost rises to Tk 23,736cr
Arif likely to be BNP Vice Chairman
Pakistan in uncharted territory as army seeks to vanquish Imran Khan
Zayeda, Gazipur's independent Mayor candidate, sued with ACC
FBCCI's Jashim Uddin to take charge of SAARC Chamber Prez
AL protests threat to kill Sheikh Hasina
WASA gets new chairman amid dispute
It will be unfortunate if fresh sanctions are imposed on BD: Momen


Latest News
Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC
BNP is traditionally killers' party: Quader
Mehidy eyes county cricket opportunity with Warks
Two drown in Bhola pond
Professor Sujit Kumar Bala new chairman of Dhaka Wasa
Banking sector getting stabilised, but still needs time to be on track: ABB
Deal signed over providing uninterrupted internet at union level
One electrocuted in city
Child crushed under auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
PM arrives in Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
Most Read News
BNP's threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand's arrest
That will be very unfortunate for Bangladesh: Momen
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Chand sued for threatening to kill PM
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
BNP Dhaka south leader Majnu detained by DB
DU Chhatra League protests over threat to kill Hasina
Impact of climate change on our tourism sector
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
Global community should continue support for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft