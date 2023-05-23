

FBCCI's Jashim Uddin to take charge of SAARC Chamber Prez



According to a statement of the FBCCI issued on Monday, Jasim will serve as the President of SCCI for the period of 2023-2024. He will succeed Pakistan's Iftikhar Ali Malik, who served the SCCI as the president from June 2020 to May 2023.



Malik will officially hand over the responsibility to Jashim Uddin in Dhaka, it said.

Generally, the president is elected from eight SAARC countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - once in every two years.



Earlier, two presidents elected from Bangladesh were Salman F Rahman (1996 to 1997) and Annisul Huq (2010 to 2011).

Md Jashim Uddin completed his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Dhaka in 1986.



During his graduation in 1983, he joined the board of directors of Bengal Group of Industries, a diversified conglomerate with interests in a variety of sectors, including plastics, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy.



He is the chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Limited and Desh General Insurance Limited.



He is also the vice-chairman of the board of directors of the Bengal Group of Industries and Bengal Media Corporation (RTV).

He is also the president of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association.



Md Jashim Uddin, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), is going to take over the charge as President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the apex trade body of the south Asian region.According to a statement of the FBCCI issued on Monday, Jasim will serve as the President of SCCI for the period of 2023-2024. He will succeed Pakistan's Iftikhar Ali Malik, who served the SCCI as the president from June 2020 to May 2023.Malik will officially hand over the responsibility to Jashim Uddin in Dhaka, it said.Generally, the president is elected from eight SAARC countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - once in every two years.Earlier, two presidents elected from Bangladesh were Salman F Rahman (1996 to 1997) and Annisul Huq (2010 to 2011).Md Jashim Uddin completed his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Dhaka in 1986.During his graduation in 1983, he joined the board of directors of Bengal Group of Industries, a diversified conglomerate with interests in a variety of sectors, including plastics, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy.He is the chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Limited and Desh General Insurance Limited.He is also the vice-chairman of the board of directors of the Bengal Group of Industries and Bengal Media Corporation (RTV).He is also the president of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association.