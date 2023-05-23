

AL protests threat to kill Sheikh Hasina



The protest rallies and meetings were held in all the cities, districts and upazilas across the country.



The leaders and activists of AL, Juba League, Chhatra League, Swechchhasebak League and Krishak League took part in the protest rallies and meetings.

AL took out protest marches and held protest rallies in every thana in Dhaka North and South cities in protest against the threat to kill Sheikh Hasina.



In the capital, Dhaka North and South city AL arranged protest marches and rallies in every thana.



Dhaka North and South city AL Presidents, General Secretaries and central leaders and activists participated in the protests.



Laders and activists organised protest marches and rallies in 610 units, 75 wards, 24 in Dhaka South City and protest rallies in 26 thans and 54 wards in Dhaka North city.



On Sunday, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader asked AL leaders, activists and supporters to hold rallies and meetings in protest against the threat.



A protest rally was held at Mohammadpur Town Hall ground under the initiative of Dhaka North city AL.



AL Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud was present as the chief guest at the rally chaired by Dhaka North city AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman.



In the afternoon Juba League arranged a protest rally under the leadership General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil on the directive of Juba League Chairman Barrister Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash.



Bangladesh Krishak League (BKL)took out a protest march in front of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue.



The protest march, led by Krishak League President Samir Chandra had BKL leaders and activists as well as Mahanagar Krishak League.



Swechhasebak League, Mahila Awami League and Juba Mahila League also took out protest marches in the capital.



In the protest marches and rallies, AL leaders said that BNP was yet leave politics of killing and murder.



AL Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said, "BNP's Rajshahi district unit convener gave death threat to the Prime Minister, which proves that BNP is actually doing the politics of conspiracy. This is how BNP leaders think. And it was accidentally disclosed by their Rajshahi district unit convener."



AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said, "A leader of Rajshahi BNP has threatened to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Killing Sheikh Hasina is a far cry even they won't be able to scratch her. If there is any conspiracy against Sheikh Hasina then the people of the country will give jaw breaking reply to them (BNP)."



In the morning, Juba League leaders and activists held a sit-in demonstration and marched to the Central Shaheed Minar in protest against the threat. Taking part in it, central leaders of Juba League said that BNP is threatening to kill Sheikh Hasina as part of its anti-national conspiracy. They will be dealt with politically in the streets.



Awami Swachchhasebak League held a protest march in front of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue against the threat to kill Sheikh Hasina.

Leaders of Swachchhasebak League said that BNP could not give up politics of conspiracy.



They warned that they would resist BNP taking people with them.



They demanded exemplary punishment of Abu Sayeed Chand.



The Dhaka University Teachers' Association formed a human chain in protest against the threat to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the foot of the University's Aparajeya Bangla.



Chhatra League held protests in front of Raju Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus, demanding bringing to justice anyone holding out threats to kill Sheikh Hasina.



BCL President Saddam Hossain said that there will be no place for any party forging conspiracy against Sheikh Hasina. The people of the country will resist them, he added.



He declared that BNP central office at Nayapaltan will be gheraoed if necessary.



In a statement, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that BNP's blueprint for murder has been exposed to the people once again.



He said, "Traditionally BNP is a party of murderers and their murderous character has been repeatedly exposed. While in power they carried out hellish massacres like August 21 to wipe out the opposition. They are doing politics of murder even from the opposition."



