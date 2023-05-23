Video
WASA gets new chairman amid dispute

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The government has named a new chairman for Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority or WASA, amid a dispute between outgoing Chairman Gholam Mostofa and Managing Director Taqsem A Khan.

Gholam Mostofa complained about the activities of Taqsem to the local government ministry recently in the latest development of Taqsem's dispute with the board.

Dhaka WASA gets new chairman amid dispute between Gholam Mostofa and Taqsem But the Local Government Division on Monday replaced Gholam Mostofa with Sujit Kumar Bala, a member of the board.


Mostofa, in his instant reaction to the appointment of a new chairman, said his tenure officially ended six months ago. "I was supposed to continue as chairman until the appointment of a new one following the law. Now a new chairman has been named."

Dhaka WASA gets new chairman amid dispute between Gholam Mostofa and Taqsem He declined to comment when asked if he was removed because of his dispute with Taqsem.    


