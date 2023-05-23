Video
It will be unfortunate if fresh sanctions are imposed on BD: Momen

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said on Monday that the government don't have any idea about new sanctions on Bangladesh as he feels that there is no reason to impose sanctions afresh and if it happens that will be very unfortunate.

"We hope good sense will prevail," the Foreign Minister was replying a to a question on Monday during a media briefing that was arranged to brief the media on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Qatar visit that began on Monday (May 22) afternoon.

Mentioning a media report that claimed that Foreign Minister Momen was worked as a Chinese firm lobbyist before became a minister, the Foreign Minister said, "I reiterated that I had never worked as a Chinese firm lobbyist before becoming a minister," he said.

"Rather, I could say I stayed in the USA and worked there.this is something very strange (media report)," he said.

The Foreign Ministry arranged to brief the media on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Qatar visit that began on Monday afternoon.

 Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin, among others, was present.

He referred Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque who also said there is no reason to impose new sanctions.

Earlier, on Sunday night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly protested and condemned part of a media report terming it "false, baseless" and it was done with an "ulterior motive."

Referring to the news published, the MoFA said in a part of the news, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was defamed.

Switching from the issue, Momen said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Doha on Monday on a three-day official visit to attend the Qatar Economic Forum 2023 to be held on May 23-25.  

The Prime Minister attended the Forum titled "3rd Qatar Economic Forum: A New Global Growth Story" at the invitation of Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.  

The Qatar Economic Forum is the Middle East's leading voice dedicated to global business and investment. The main objective of this forum is to find a solution by increasing mutual cooperation among the international community to deal with the multi-faceted challenges and crises going on globally and the adverse economic consequences arising from them.

On May 23, Sheikh Hasina will join the opening session of the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum, address the students of Qatar University in Doha, and hold meetings separately with Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi and Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia Khalid A. Al-Falih.  

On May 24, the PM will join the forum, have a meeting with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (at Amiri Diwan) and Saudi investment Minister, later she visit Awsaj Academy (a specialised school).  

Sheikh Hasina is expected to return home in the morning of May 25, the Foreign Minister said.



