Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 May, 2023, 12:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US hails lifting cotton fumigation requirement on-arrival

Published : Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Embassy in Dhaka has said on Monday that the Bangladesh government's decision to allow US cotton without fumigation would save millions of dollars and five days of waiting of Bangladeshi importers.

"Allowing high-quality and sustainable US cotton to move smoothly through the supply chain will save the Bangladeshi RMG sector significant time and money," said an Embassy release on Monday.

Over the last 22 years, the US government, in cooperation with the US cotton industry, has continually negotiated with the government of Bangladesh to remove this fumigation requirement, the Embassy said.

On May 16, 2023 Bangladesh government has removed the fumigation requirement.

However, the Embassy said, it was the outcome of a successful November 2022 visit to the United States by a technical delegation from Bangladesh's Ministry of Agriculture.  

The delegation verified that US cotton production and pest management strategies, followed by cotton processing techniques-ginning, lint cleaning, and bale compression-that remove any risk of boll weevil in US cotton, it reads.

"Working together with Bangladesh to solve this issue is a great example of how our two countries can collaborate to increase prosperity and remove trade barriers," said Ambassador Haas.   

He added, "Bangladesh needs high-quality U.S. cotton to fuel its growth and increase its foreign exchange earnings, while American consumers rely on sustainable, high-quality garments produced in Bangladesh."

Previously, the fumigation requirement effectively imposed a delay in the delivery of U.S. cotton, and Bangladeshi importers paid over a million dollars annually in fumigation costs on U.S. cotton.  

"Bangladesh is the second largest global importer of cotton, the seventh largest export market for U.S. cotton, exceeding $475 million in export value in 2022, and has one of the largest ready-made garment (RMG) export industries in the world," it reads.  Bangladeshi Minister Agriculture Muhammad Abdur Razzaque also welcomed the move.

"The Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture looks forward to continuing to collaborate closely with the United States Department of Agriculture on combating the climate crisis, developing innovative technologies, and ensuring food security, both in Bangladesh and around the world," the release said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ERL Unit-2 project cost rises to Tk 23,736cr
Arif likely to be BNP Vice Chairman
Pakistan in uncharted territory as army seeks to vanquish Imran Khan
Zayeda, Gazipur's independent Mayor candidate, sued with ACC
FBCCI's Jashim Uddin to take charge of SAARC Chamber Prez
AL protests threat to kill Sheikh Hasina
WASA gets new chairman amid dispute
It will be unfortunate if fresh sanctions are imposed on BD: Momen


Latest News
Miraz receives recognition cap from ICC
BNP is traditionally killers' party: Quader
Mehidy eyes county cricket opportunity with Warks
Two drown in Bhola pond
Professor Sujit Kumar Bala new chairman of Dhaka Wasa
Banking sector getting stabilised, but still needs time to be on track: ABB
Deal signed over providing uninterrupted internet at union level
One electrocuted in city
Child crushed under auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur
PM arrives in Doha to attend Qatar Economic Forum
Most Read News
BNP's threat to kill PM: HC wants to know about Chand's arrest
That will be very unfortunate for Bangladesh: Momen
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Chand sued for threatening to kill PM
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
BNP Dhaka south leader Majnu detained by DB
DU Chhatra League protests over threat to kill Hasina
Impact of climate change on our tourism sector
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
Global community should continue support for Rohingyas
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft